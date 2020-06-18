With many closures and projects being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown revitalization was not one of the areas negatively impacted, said city officials. The pandemic, said Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards, allowed for a lot of progress to be made in the last few months, and many plans are currently in motion to continue the revitalization of downtown Hazard.
“Actually, COVID-19 ended up being a good thing for downtown in a way,” said Richards, adding that the pause allowed city and county officials to accomplish a lot of other projects.
One of the areas that benefited during this time, said Richards, was the Appalachian Arts Alliance's ArtStation building which is currently still under construction. A lot of work has been done to the building, she said, and the building is expected to be open by July 6. The Appalachian Arts Alliance, she said, is currently working on setting up various classes such as dance, art and music.
Another project that was mostly completed during the pandemic is the Farmer's Market Pavilion, said Richards. The new pavilion is open for markets now, but there are still a lot of plans for it and additions to come, she said. Some of these will include a public restroom, a water attraction for children and more.
The success and continued pursuing of downtown business was also another area that was positively impacted, said Richards.
“All of our new downtown businesses, of which we have four, made it through COVID-19,” said Richards, explaining that each of the businesses adapted easily to online aspects. “They're doing very well.”
These businesses, she said, included the Read Spotted Newt, the Appalachian Quilt and Craft, Envazion Gaming and Computer Repair Hazard.
“Read Spotted Newt is actively looking to expand,” said Richards. She continued, “Appalachian Quilt and Craft was right on the cusp of opening. They actually had their first event planned right when everything shut down for COVID-19, so they just kind of pushed everything back but they'll be opening shortly.”
Computer Repair Hazard and Envazion Gaming are also both doing well, she said.
Additionally, Richards said, a lot of people have contacted her and are looking into buildings in downtown.
“We actively are constantly moving and changing and doing new things, reaching out to new people. I actually showed buildings just as much during COVID-19 as I did before which is interesting, so I do think we're going to come out of this with some positives. In the next few months I think we're going to see continued growth,” said Richards. Some of the proposed ideas that people have been trying to find a building for, she said, include a brewery, coffee shop and occupational therapist office.
Another ongoing project on which Richards said local officials are working involves Main St. traffic. Eventually, Richards said, local officials are going to restripe Main St. to change the traffic flow. In addition to that, she said, they are going to begin enforcing two hour parking on Main St. Officials are also currently in the process of making the side of town by the Triangle Park to be designated as an entertainment section of downtown, said Richards. This area would be used for various festivals, events and gatherings.
As of presstime, Richards said, the City of Hazard is still currently planning on holding Independence Day events, because fireworks can be seen from afar, and they are trying to figure out a plan for being able to safely hold the fish fry and other activities, she said. Further bout, Richards said, officials are hoping to plan out a way to hold the Northfork Music Festival.
“We're still planning on having both of those events, we're just going to have to make some changes in a way that's going to be safe for everybody,” said Richards.
Richards said there are many other ongoing projects and plans in motion for the future. For updates, follow the City of Hazard – Queen City of the Mountains Facebook page.
