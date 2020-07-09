For a little over a year, construction has been ongoing at the Appalachian Arts Alliance's ArtStation. While the project is not yet complete, officials with the organization said they are happy with the progress made, and they are looking forward to the events and classes that will be held in the facility soon.
“Many people have waited several years, many years to be honest actually, for this building and for our programs to start here,” said Tim Deaton, executive director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance, explaining that there has been anticipation building over time and slow progress up to this point, but this past year has been eventful for the organization. “We are under construction still, but we feel like the momentum that things are improving at, we really need to get started.”
Last week, the process of concreting the patio began, he said, and the Appalachian Arts Alliance are currently waiting for a water fountain and hydration system to be delivered and installed in the facility. Additionally, Deaton said, they will be adding welding projects to various areas of the building, as well as a performance pavilion, if made possible by funding.
During the construction and renovation, Deaton said, the Appalachian Arts Alliance was able to keep many of the original features from the 1930s-era bus station, such as the tin stamped ceilings, exposed brick walls, some of the original trim work and exposed hand cut stone.
“We tried to keep as much of the historic components as we could,” said Deaton. The organization, he said, added some more modernized features to some areas in the building as well.
“We're really pleased how everything has turned out. We just love it so much. We really love this building,” said Deaton.
On July 1, the Appalachian Arts Alliance streamed a virtual tour of the building's bottom floor, so community members could see the progress made to the facility. The building includes a studio for dance classes, and it can also be used for an art studio or performances because everything in the area is portable, said Deaton. There is also an office space in the back area, and it has a curtain to close it off from the studio. The organization, said Deaton, is currently working on a room that will be used as a music studio for classes with various instruments. Certain areas of the ArtStation can be rented for special occasions such as weddings, baby or wedding showers and other events, said Deaton, and the organization is currently working on a price guide for that instance.
A kitchen area is also included in the facility.
“One of the biggest issues that (Hazard has) that we've heard from our community is that when you have an event or you have an interest in cooking or learning to cook, there's not really a facility to have that. So one of the things we added to the design of the ArtStation was a community kitchen,” said Deaton.
Once running, culinary classes will be offered, and the kitchen can also be used for individuals or groups to prepare foods in for events.
In addition to the progress in construction, the classes and programs offered by the Appalachian Arts Alliance have also been expanded, said Deaton. Some of the newer programs include more ballet classes, mindful movement classes, hip-hop classes, a Broadway combo class, a Jazz pomp troupe and improvisation troupes. Eventually, said Deaton, they will also be creating a coffee house/shop area to hold poetry readings and nights of unplugged music.
Beginning July 7, Mindful Movement classes will begin being held every Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. During these classes, instructor Stephanie Osborne Waddles will lead students in a guided exploration of efficient movement patterns in a non-competitive and uplifting environment. This class encourages participants to be intentional and aware of every move they make and to focus on the quality of movements and how they make them feel, with a focus on synchronized breath and core control. Classes will be $10 per class.
Piano lessons with Kay Crowe will begin on July 13. These classes are available in once weekly 30 minute lessons for $50 per month or once weekly 60 minute lessons for $90 per month. Limited slots are available.
Broadway Dance Classes will be instructed by Tagan Cox, and will be a one hour class held weekly on Thursdays at 7 p.m. Students will learn combinations for tap, jazz, modern, lyrical and choreography from popular broadway musicals during this course. A recital piece will be held at the end of the semester. Classes will be $120 per month. Cox will teach 30 minute pre-ballet classes for three to five year old children once per week for $60 per month each Thursday at 5 p.m. Cox will also teach one hour long, once weekly beginning tap and ballet lessons on Thursdays at 5:45 p.m. During these lessons, students will learn the basics of ballet and tap dancing including the positions, steps and arm movements, and will become familiar with barre exercises. The beginning tap and ballet lessons will cost $120 per month.
Guitar classes will be taught with instructors Lindsey Branson and Luke Davis. These classes will be 45 minute lessons held once per week for $60 per month. Mandolin lessons with Lindsey Branson will teach students the beginnings and basics of playing the mandolin, a staple in traditional Bluegrass music in 45 minute lessons held once per week for $60 per month. Emiley Blair will teach beginning ballet each Friday at 5 p.m., and hip-hop dance lessons each Friday at 5:15 p.m.
All classes will be taught at a safe distance, and frequent hand-washing and sanitizing regularly will be encouraged. Surfaces will be sanitized between classes. Masks are not required, but are encouraged, and made available to students. Temperatures will be checked, and signing in and out of the facility will be required for contact tracing. “It is our goal to keep (people) safe,” said Deaton.
For more information or to schedule lessons, contact Program Coordinator Luke Davis by calling, (606) 551-1160, or by emailing him at, luke@appalachianartsalliance.org.
Another new addition to the Appalachian Arts Alliance's available programs includes front porch pickin' night that is expected to be held once a month. During this event, Deaton said, people are encouraged to bring stringed instruments or anything that can make music, and everyone will just play music or sing together for fun in the open floor jam sessions. The current schedule for Front Porch Pickin' is from 5-8 p.m. on July 29, August 26, September 30, October 28 and November 25.
“These are offerings this community has never had before and we're really excited to have them,” said Deaton. “We really want to provide as many opportunities for people in our community to be involved with the arts and with each other and to embrace the whole meaning of community.”
On July 11, the Appalachian Arts Alliance will be having an Open House at the ArtStation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be live music and a tour of the newly renovated building. To be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift card to Prime 606, bring kitchen supplies or a monetary donation to donate to the ArtStation.
“Honestly, without COVID-19, I don't think we could've made it this far (progress-wise). We went from being behind desks, working, planning and emailing to being manual laborers,” said Deaton. “It's been rewarding though. We're really excited about what the ArtStation is going to bring to our community and how we have an opportunity to educate the children and the adults in our community in this facility and bring something to Main Street that it has never had before.”
