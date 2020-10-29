Last week, the city of Hazard announced that Liberty Street would be receiving updates and beautification of the ball court area as a result of a partnership between Walmart, Hazard and Perry County. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, several employees from 11 Walmart stores began and completed the construction of this project.

“Jason Higgins, who is the manager of our Walmart here in town, called the other day and said they wanted to get involved with a community project,” said Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini.

For the project, he said, stores throughout the area chose to adopt a park in the area and fix it up. Mobelini said the county jack-hammered the hill out, the city carried out debris, the housing authority brought concrete barriers to place around the area, a community member leveled the area and Walmart employees placed new basketball goals and playground equipment in the park area and painted the ball court.

Mobelini said although several of the parks in the county needed work, the selected location for this project is Liberty Street.

“We picked Liberty Street because nothing has really been done up here since 1978,” said Mobelini. “We're trying to do one little community at a time.”

Charles McLaughlin, who oversees 11 Walmart stores located in Hazard, Manchester, Whitesburg, Somerset, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, Harlan, London, Corbin, Stanford and Middlesboro, said the project was a chance for the company to give back to their communities.

“It's something we can go out and beautify and make the community better,” said McLaughlin. “This one hadn't had touches to it in several, several years. I think there is about 40-50 kids up this street that didn't have access to proper ball goals and things like that. We try to do what we can to help the community that helps us.”

Assistant City Manager Tony Eversole said 41 children live on Liberty Street and will now have access to the equipment, for which the city is grateful.

“We're really thankful for Walmart,” said Eversole.

Hazard Commissioner Fitz Steele agreed, stating that with all the negative that has come in 2020, this is something for which the city can be thankful.

“I appreciate Jason and Charles and all the employees at Walmart for coming to Hazard and coming here to help our kids. I can't thank them enough. Our kids don't ask for much,” said Steele. “It couldn't come at a better time with everything going on.”