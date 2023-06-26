The Kentucky Public Service Commission alleged in a recent filing that Kentucky Power has failed to provide adequate service in its service territory.

In an order entered June 23, the PSC is requiring that the company, “show cause why it should not be subject to the remedy for failure to provide adequate service in its service territory ... and why it should not be subject to an assessment of civil penalties .. for Kentucky Power’s alleged violation of KRS 278.030 which requires a utility to provide adequate, efficient and reasonable service to the utility’s customers.”

The order was filed as part of a case begun in September 2021 in which the PSC launched an investigation into whether Kentucky Power was satisfying its regulatory obligations.

As part of its reasoning, the PSC said in a filing at the outset of the case, the commission explained that it was “concerned about the future of Kentucky Power as a utility about the customers it serves in Eastern Kentucky.”

The PSC said in the filing that its June 23 order was necessary in relation to Kentucky Power’s request to defer approximately $11.5 million in non-fuel adjustment clause eligible purchased power costs that occurred in connection with Winter Storm Elliott in December.

As a result of the extraordinary weather during that storm, PJM Interconnection LLC received approval from the U.S. Department of Energy to require that all electric generating units in its footprint — including Kentucky Power — operate up to their maximum generation output levels. Kentucky Power told the PSC in filings that this resulted in extraordinary fuel costs of more than $11.5 million.

The PSC, in a separate filing on June 23, refused to allow Kentucky Power to defer the $11.5 million into a regulatory asset.

The PSC wrote in the June 23 order that, on Dec. 8, weeks before the storm, the company’s agreement to purchase capacity and energy produced at the Rockport Plant in Spencer County, Indiana, was terminated. That, the PSC said, represented a reduction in generation that resulted in Kentucky Power having an inadequate amount of available generation to produce energy to meet its peak native demands.

“Sufficient generation capacity that can be used to serve the entirety of native demand acts as a physical hedge to market energy prices, and without adequate generation capacity, Kentucky Power and its customers are subject to higher prices from market purchases for at least the amount the utility is short of its native demand,” the PSC order said.

However, the PSC found, there was no evidence presented that indicated Kentucky Power took any steps to address the energy shortfall following the end of the Rockport agreement.

Further, the order said, the PSC found that some of the company’s generating units were down due to operational issues and scheduled maintenance at the time of the winter storm.

“It is clear to the Commission ... that Kentucky Power does not have sufficient capacity available to serve customers' energy needs, has been aware of that shortcoming for a significant amount of time, understands the detriment that insufficiency can cause customers has described the speed and ease by which it could fix that shortcoming, and yet has chosen not to address its inadequacy of service,” the PSC wrote in the June 23 order.

The extra expenses of the winter storm, the PSC contends in its order, should have been planned for.

“Kentucky Power has an estimate of its customer’s maximum energy requirements,” the PSC wrote in its order. “In the lead up to and following the expiration of the Rockport UPA, having to buy energy from the market to meet Kentucky Power’s aggregate demand should have been expected, anticipated and planned for. Kentucky Power’s failure to plan for such an event, given its current capacity and energy position, does not make these expenses extraordinary. They could have, and should have, been planned for.”

The PSC is requiring that Kentucky Power submit, within 30 days of the order, a written response to the allegations contained in its order.

In a statement issued June 26, Kentucky Power said the company looks forward to addressing the PSC’s issues.

“During Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022, Kentucky Power needed to purchase electricity through the PJM Interconnection to meet peak demand during some of the coldest temperatures ever experienced in the region,” the statement said. Being a member of PJM ensures that Kentucky Power has the electricity needed to meet customer demand during times of extremely high usage.

“The PSC has asked Kentucky Power to provide more information about the company’s generation resources, how and when power is purchased through the PJM market and what steps the company takes to ensure enough generation is available to serve our customers,” the statement continued. “We look forward to addressing those issues in that proceeding.”