A public forum will be held on behalf of Bright Mountain Solar at West Perry Elementary on Aug. 22 to discuss the proposed development and construction of an 80-megawatt solar electric generating facility.

According to Andrew House, senior developer and the project lead on behalf of BSM, this forum, which lasts from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will be an opportunity to educate the citizens of Perry County about the project, but also be there to answer any questions they might have.

“The goal is to hear the community out, whether it be landowners or neighbors or somebody who lives two miles away,” said House. “Some people might have questions about solar generation or what it means for the community. Some people might want to ask about what are the community benefits that come with these projects, because they are significant.”

According to House, this will be an open forum where the community will be able to interact with several subject matter experts and consultants.

“We will start out with a brief introduction and the goal of the night and then a brief project update and then we will open it up to questions at specific stations which will be manned by the subject matter experts,” said House. “Folks will be able to go up to those stations and get their questions answered and also share feedback.”

House explained they held this meeting in August of last year as well but it was poorly timed due to taking place shortly after the flooding event in the region.

“We had it originally scheduled for June, but then all of the flooding happened and because of the flooding the community was ripped apart and we postponed it for obvious reasons. That’s why we pushed it to August, but at that time FEMA was still in the area and folks were still finding themselves in recovery and obviously still people are, it was a very tragic incident,” said House. “There was a low turnout for that meeting, so that’s another thought behind hosting another information meeting. Now that we are a year passed that flooding event, maybe we can have more folks come out and participate in the event.”

According to House, solar energy is on the rise in terms of alternative sources for energy but they are not looking to replace coal.

“Solar is absolutely on the rise across the country,” said House. “We as a developer are not saying that solar or wind is going to be the only energy type of the future. Myself, I came out of oil and gas; that is near and dear to my heart. There is a place for all types of energy generation and I think that's crucial whether it be coal, whether it be oil, whether it be gas or whether it be renewable energy. This is truly an all of the above approach with a healthy mix of energy generation in this county.”

Also, according to House, this development will bring many benefits to the local economy, including an annual rateable tax revenue for the county and outside dollars generated from people coming to Perry County to work on this project.

“This type of project from a construction perspective, will likely take over a year, likely 12 to 18 months of an influx of construction, that might equate to several hundred people calling Perry County home for work. Some of them might be staying in hotels, or campgrounds, eating at local restaurants, buying vehicles at local shops or filling up with gas at local gas stations. So from a construction perspective that will be huge,” said House. “There will be several jobs created out of it as well for operating and maintaining the asset.”

The public forum will be offering a dinner provided by West Perry Elementary. The company’s website can be accessed at, www.brightmountainsolar.com, or questions can be emailed directly to, info@brightmountainsolar.com.