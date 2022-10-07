The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled a public meeting to discuss the construction of a new access road from Ky. 15 to the Wendell Ford Airport. The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 11, at County Line Community Church, 12639 Ky. 15, Chavies, at the Perry-Breathitt line. The meeting will be an open house format with no formal presentation scheduled.
The 2022 General Assembly allocated $1.65 million for right of way acquisition and utility relocation for the project. Construction costs for the new road are estimated at $12.4 million.
A new route is being proposed from the intersection of Ky. 15 and Trus Joist Lane near the entrance to the Coalfields Industrial Park. The road would replace the existing route, which is narrow, steep, and prone to breaks in pavement. Design and environmental studies for the new alignment are currently underway.
KYTC is seeking public input on the project. Representatives from KYTC and its design consultant will be on hand to provide information about the project and answer questions.
Disabled persons who wish to attend the meeting and need special accommodations should contact the project manager, Aric Skaggs, at the KYTC District 10 office in Jackson at, (606) 666-8841.