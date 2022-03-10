As the drug epidemic continues across the state, local agencies are working together to find ways to reduce overdoses and increase treatment options for individuals facing addiction.

Following the May 2020 launch of the Quick Response Team (QRT) program in Perry County, officials with Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky’s QRT have continued to combat the ongoing drug overdoses in the area through education, connecting resources, distributing Narcan to high risk communities and more.

According to the Kentucky Substance Use Research & Enforcement (K-SURE), a four-year report examining possession and trafficking citations, drug overdose-related deaths, emergency department visits, hospitalizations and state police lab submission data aggregated at the state and Kentucky State Police Post levels in Kentucky from 2017-2020, drug overdose-related deaths among Kentucky residents during that period and the general overdose number increased from 1,477 deaths in 2017 to 1,965 in 2022.

Among the reported overdose increases, opioids, methamphetamine and

fentanyl and fentanyl analogs were some of the most prevalent drugs seen in fatal overdose across the state, with the opioid-related overdose number increasing from 1,002 deaths in 2017 to 1,588 deaths in 2020; methamphetamine related

overdoses increasing from 269 deaths in 2017 to 586 deaths in 2020; and fentanyl and fentanyl analog-related overdose deaths increasing from 685 deaths in 2017 to 1,344 deaths in 2020.

Locally, the number of drug overdoses, overdose-related deaths and drug-related arrests have increased. In the past four years, the K-SURE report states that Post 13 saw increases in: Heroin-related trafficking, possessions, labs, emergency department visits and hospitalizations; opioid related deaths and emergency department visits; methamphetamine related deaths; cocaine related deaths; and fentanyl/fentanyl related analogs trafficking, labs and deaths.

QRT Program Director Sandra Boucher said many of the overdoses in Perry County are often connected, and the findings are sometimes surprising.

“They come in waves, honestly,” said Boucher. “When there are overdoses there’s a lot of them at the same time,” she said. “One thing I found in Perry County, a lot of the overdoses and deaths were not young people but older people — like 60s, 70s — and that just kind of blew my mind. I didn’t expect that,” Boucher said.

The QRT, said Boucher, was started up in Perry County with the mission of reducing the number of opioid related deaths in Perry County and surrounding areas, and to reduce the complications for anybody that survives an overdose as well as their families. The goal of the QRT, she said, is to get a report from EMS, 911 or other first responders on overdose related calls and follow up with the people involved within a day or two of the incident to see if they need help or treatment. This, she said, will allow them to better track overdoses in the area and help follow up on them.

During the QRT kickoff last May, QRT team members went door-to-door in the Combs community to hand out bags with Narcan, along with information about the needle exchange program and treatment resources. The Perry County QRT, said Jordan Winchester, a QRT peer support specialist, has continued to distribute Narcan to at-risk communities, as well as utilizing other methods of connecting with individuals in need. In addition to giving out Narcan, Winchester said the QRT also gives out fentanyl testing strips; connects people to available resources such as treatment, transportation, food and clothing; gives survival kits to the homeless population; and more.

“My feet are on the ground. I’m going out and we are talking to overdose victims, families of overdose victims, being any kind of resource that we can to them. We set up and if people need help with food boxes, clothing, or mental health issues we set them up appointments to do that,” said Winchester.

While they continue to combat the drug epidemic, Winchester and Boucher said the QRT has faced a few challenges along the way including negative stigmas against people facing addiction and seeking help and a lack of communication and accurate data tracking between agencies among other issues.

The goal of the QRT, Boucher said, is to get a report from EMS, 911 or other first responders on overdose related calls and follow up with the people involved within a day or two of the incident to see if they need help or treatment, which will allow the QRT to better track overdoses in the area and help follow up on them. To do this, she said, there needs to be a clear line of communication between agencies and there needs to be a more reliable source of tracking data and statistics collected.

“I think getting information out is the barrier right now,” said Boucher, stating that they weren’t able to get information about overdoses very easily at the beginning stages of the QRT, but they have been working on that issue since their arrival in Hazard. “I think the other thing we really need to work on is getting the EMS and fire departments on board with us to work hand-in-hand.

“You can’t get real statistics on overdoses, there’s not a good reporting system for that. There’s different things set up through the state that are supposed to get reported to but a lot of times an overdose is classified as a heart attack — they’re not on paper as an overdose,” said Boucher. “There’s no good statistics, that’s another big issue.”

She said the QRT wants more cooperation between 911, hospitals, first responders and other involved agencies.

Currently, she said, they do use available resources from state agencies to track information, but they want to contribute a more accurate system of data through the QRT findings. “There’s just a lot of barriers to get the correct information,” said Boucher.

In addition to trying to find a solution to the communication barriers, the QRT is also facing the challenge of addressing negative stigmas attached to people who face addiction as well as the stigma attached to asking for help.

Many times since the QRT has opened in Hazard, Boucher said, community members have complained about the distribution of Narcan to people facing addiction, often complaining that it can be seen as enabling those individuals instead of helping them.

“People need the Narcan. It saves lives,” said Boucher, explaining that the need for providing resources to help people is more important than the negative things people think about the QRT or people facing addiction. “People don’t realize bad things happen to good people.

“One hurdle that I see is addiction affects almost every family in some way or other,” said Winchester, stating that many families in Perry County have a family member who is addicted to drugs or they know someone who is.

This, he said, is sometimes viewed in a negative light by others and can lead to people not wanting the community to know their family’s business, which makes the families hesitant to seek help. “They don’t want it to get out that someone in their family struggles with addiction,” Winchester said.

“A lot of people don’t understand that there is treatment available or they don’t understand how to go about it,” said Winchester.“We’re here to help. We’re not here to judge them,” he said, adding that the QRT is trying to form a bond with the people they work with.

To form this bond, Winchester said he shares his story to relate to people and form a connection so the families know they can trust him and know he understands where they come from.

“I was that guy; I was that guy that overdosed. I was that guy that’s been to treatment four times and didn’t even realize I needed help or that I had a problem,” Winchester said.

Being able to share his story and connect with the people facing similar issues, he said, means a lot and shows people facing addiction that they are in control of their lives and can make changes for the better.

“That overdose might be what changes that person’s mind into seeking treatment,” Winchester said, explaining that the realization of being so close to death can wake addicts up in a sense. “Once you hit that bottom and realize there’s something terribly wrong, that might be what changes their mind to seek out help,” he said.

The program, said QRT officials, has grown a lot since their arrival in Hazard and is soon going to be expanding to other areas with high overdose rates.

“Here over the last month we have grown quite a bit and are very involved in the community,” said Winchester. “Where we’re decently new we’re coming up quick of people knowing who we are and everything that we do,” he said.

“We’ve definitely grown and made a lot of changes for the good,” said Boucher. She continued, adding that surrounding counties have expressed an interest in the QRT’s services, which helps show the region’s need for help during this time. “We’ve had a lot of contact from other communities wanting to know what they can do, how they can help them get something started,” she said. “I think by this time next year we’re going to be able to see a dramatic drop in overdoses and the overdose deaths.”

She said the QRT has high hopes of seeing the effect they have on the communities in which they are involved.

According to the 2020 Combined Annual Report from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy and Kentucky Agency for Substance Abuse Policy, in 2020 the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet announced that eight programs in Kentucky will receive a total of $16 million from the state budget to combat heroin and substance misuse in the Commonwealth. Among other efforts, the expanded funds helped support treatment in communities and jails, alternative sentencing programs and care for expectant mothers who are struggling with drug dependency.

The goal of the program, the report said, is to serve adults diagnosed with a substance misuse disorder or a co-occurring mental illness with a substance misuse diagnosis. Thirteen CMHCs were selected to receive funding of $3,550,500. Of this funding, The Kentucky River CMHC in Hazard received $300,000. Additionally, 10 additional awards totaling $2,883,100 were granted to providers to address Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome. The Kentucky River CMHC in Hazard received $325,000 of funding through this.

The QRT plans to continue trying to grow and help those in need. For more information about the QRT or available resources through them, or to donate, visit the Perry County Quick Response Team Facebook page, or call Boucher at, (606) 435-7687, or call Winchester at, (606) 223-4801.