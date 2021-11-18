This week, a new business opened in downtown Hazard.

On Monday, Nov. 15, Queen City Records opened next to the Fast Lane Tobacco on Main Street in downtown Hazard. The store, owned by Mary Jo Everage and Joshua Miller, sells a variety of records.

“Record store, anything between vintage records, new releases. We can do pre-orders on records as well. We’re going to be selling turntables later on. Anybody that wants any special requests we’ll try to find those as well,” said Mary Jo Everage, co-owner and business manager of Queen City Records. “We buy and sell both. We can do trade-ins as well.”

Everage said the pair have been planning and working on opening the business for six months and are excited to see it open.

“I love it. I love seeing everybody come in,” said Everage, stating that she enjoys seeing every age range of people come in and explore various genres of musical interest. “Both of us have had a passion for music for a long time. We’ve always wanted to open a record store and never had the time of the chance to, and when we got the chance we took it upon ourselves to go ahead and open it.”

She said it’s something they both wanted for a while.

The location, said Everage, is also a positive aspect and will allow them to partner with other community organizations, such as Taulbee’s Music and the Appalachian Arts Alliance’s ArtStation, which are also both located within walking distance in downtown.

“We really love this spot, this location, because it’s kind of right in the middle of all the foot traffic. Easy access, perfect space for a record store,” said Everage. “I would love to work together with Taulbee’s if they have anything they need help with, with the ArtStation as well.

“We really want to help local businesses, local music talent. We want to bring local bands from Kentucky here to maybe play an hour,” Everage said, explaining that they are entertaining the idea of musicians and bands coming to do signings, photo opportunities and sell music.

The hours of operation are from noon to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.