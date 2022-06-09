Remote Area Medical (RAM), a major non-profit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free quality dental, vision and medical care to under served and uninsured individuals, will return to Hazard this month to provide free care. This will be RAM’s fourth pop-up clinic in Hazard since 2018.
A large group of organizations come together to bring this event to Hazard each year. These include: UK (various programs); ARH; Perry County Schools; Kentucky River District Health Department; Avesis; United Health Care; Hazard-Perry County Tourism; Neon area Lions Club; Holiday Inn Express; and Hindman Settlement School.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Free medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic.
Services available at the RAM free clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, mental health services, bone density scanning, oral cancer screenings, Hepatitis C testing and general medical exams. Services are provided by volunteers from several agencies including: UK College of Medicine, UK College of Dentistry, U of L College of Dentistry, UPike College of Optometry and other professionals from the community.
In the three previous clinics RAM has provided over 2,100 services to 1,249 individuals, valued at nearly $600,000, said clinic officials.
The RAM Free Clinic will be held on June 11-12 at the East Perry Elementary School. Clinic hours will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.
For more information about volunteering at a RAM pop-up medical clinic or more information about receiving services, visit, www.ramusa.org, or call, (865) 579-1530.