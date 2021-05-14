Remote Area Medical (RAM), a major non-profit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free quality dental, vision and medical care to under served and uninsured individuals, will return to Hazard next month, June 5 and 6, to provide free care.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic, in collaboration with members of the local community, will be held at East Perry Elementary School located at 301 Perry Circle Road, Hazard, KY 41701. This will be RAM’s third pop-up clinic in Hazard.

Services available at the RAM free clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, mental health services, bone density scanning, oral cancer screenings, Hepatitis C testing and general medical exams.

“We are very excited to be collaborating again with Remote Area Medical to bring free medical, dental and vision care to Perry County and surrounding counties,” said CHG Lead Larry Quillen. “This is a great opportunity for our community to get these vital services at no cost, and we look forward to serving even more of our area residents again this year.”

All services will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Free medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m., Saturday, May 1, and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 5. This process will repeat on Sunday, June 6.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to return to help bring free services to those in need in the Hazard community. This has been a challenging year for most, and there is more need for access to healthcare than ever before,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help their neighbors in need.”

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served. Clinic closing times may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Please check RAM’s clinic FAQ page for more information.

In response to COVID-19, RAM has incorporated and developed new disinfecting and safety processes. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, disinfecting processes and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.

Since RAM’s founding in 1985, more than 863,000 individuals have received free services. To volunteer, please email RAM’s Volunteer Manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org. For more information about volunteering at a RAM pop-up medical clinic, visit, www.ramusa.org, or call, (865) 579-1530.