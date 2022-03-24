Remote Area Medical (RAM), a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its June 11-12 clinic. RAM is also in need of interpreters and general support volunteers to help set-up and take-down.

The two-day clinic is to be held at East Perry Elementary School located at 301 Perry Circle Rd., Hazard. This clinic is in collaboration with the University of Kentucky Center for Excellence in Rural Health.

Additional Information:

• All RAM services are free and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be

provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Services available at the RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions,

dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's

health exams, flu shots and general medical exams. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits

will also be available

If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Hazard community, please visit the RAM website at www.ramusa.org or call RAM at, (865) 579-1530.