U.S. Sen. Rand Paul traveled to Manchester and Hazard Nov. 8 to meet with Kentuckians and hear about the issues most important to them, as well as discuss his efforts in the Senate. Additional events were scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Following his meeting with Kentuckians in Manchester at the Clay County Courthouse, Sen. Paul stopped in Hazard and met with representatives from various local law enforcement agencies at Hazard City Hall. While speaking to law enforcement officers, Sen. Paul asked about and discussed several of the issues that law enforcement faces, including the drug epidemic, legislation, success stories of bravery and more.

Hazard Police Department Chief of Police Minor Allen said each of his officers display honor and bravery every day and he is proud of them for doing what they can with available resources.

“Every one of my officers does something brave every day,” said Allen. “Us being rural — the way we are are here — we don’t have the luxuries of life.”

State Rep. Chris Fugate said some of the problems being faced by the local law enforcement agencies were related to legislation. “It’s a mess. The pension system is a mess,” said Rep. Fugate. Retirement and recruitment, said Rep. Fugate, are both ongoing issues.

“Throughout time I think there’s a lot of things that factor into the recruitment, and I think the younger generation don’t have the heart for service that other people have had in the past,” said Rep. Fugate, explaining that there are not as many people who are willing to become law enforcement officers. “The retirement system, yes, that’s a big factor. When you look at the state police, this is our legislature and this is one thing I pray we take up this year — the state police in Kentucky is ranked 75th in the state in pay. Truthfully the money is just not there.”

Chief Allen said he believes eventually the HPD will have to consider ways to provide incentives to recruit and retain officers.

“I really look for the future we’ll have to have incentive type things for retention and recruitment,” said Allen.

Sen. Paul said he agrees there are some difficult decisions to be made and that change does need to occur.

“A difficult question but we’ve got to figure them out and you’ve got a lot of good folks in the state legislature right now,” said Sen. Paul.

The continued increase of drug overdoses is also something the area is struggling with, said officials.

“Fentanyl has been really bad in the mountains here in the last year,” said Rep. Fugate, stating that there were instances where individuals have had to be given narcan multiple times to be revived, and there have been multiple overdose deaths in the community.

Sen. Paul said he beleives that drugs are a large problem, and said that he believes there are methods for law enforcement to work more cautiously when dealing with drug related cases and calls.

“I personally think drugs are a scourge and something we need to keep out of our community. Frankly I’m not big on having you all go in the middle of the night to some place. Wait until the morning; they’ll all be stoned and drunk and hungover, and it’ll be easier to arrest them,” said Paul.