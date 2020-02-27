Over the weekend, recently-opened bookstore Read Spotted Newt celebrated the business’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 21, and the store’s first book reading event on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The store, owned by Mandi Fugate Sheffel, has a wide variety of books including books from local authors, children’s books, best sellers, cook books, religious books and various merchandise and arts and crafts, such as handmade jewelry, soaps, candles, pottery and more.
During Saturday’s book reading, wine and light refreshments were served. Artwork and merchandise from local artists Pam Oldfield Meade, Jenn Noble and Jill Robertson were displayed throughout the room. The guests for the book readings were Gurney Norman and Emily Jones Hudson. Hudson serves as a pastor in Hazard, and is a local historian and community advocate. Norman is a well-known author and worked at the Hazard Herald many years ago.
Both Hudson and Norman expressed their appreciation for the area during the evening.
“I love the mountains, there’s nothing like the mountains,” said Hudson.
“I’m so honored to be a part of this environment and this project to have such a space and outlet for all the art forms,” said Norman. “I think of it as more than a store.”
Norman said the establishment of the Read Spotted Newt was comparable to other major local landmarks such as Memorial Gym and the railroad.
Many community members said they were grateful for the opportunity as well.
“When we’ve done community forums and asked people and polled, one of the main things they wanted was a bookstore in Hazard, and we’re really really grateful to Mandi for giving us a bookstore after all these years,” said Jenny Williams, a teacher at Hazard Community and Technical College.
More readings are expected to be held at the store in the future. The Read Spotted Newt is located across from the Hazard City Hall parking lot, and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
