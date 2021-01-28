This Saturday, Jan. 30, a local business, the Read Spotted Newt, will be celebrating the establishment’s first year of business. The business, which has experienced several ups and downs throughout its first year, has continued to operate despite the challenges faced, said owner, Mandi Fugate Sheffel.

The Read Spotted Newt opened on Main Street in downtown Hazard last January, and shortly after experienced major flooding and closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite those challenges, along with a location change to Memorial Drive, Sheffel said her dream, and business, have both continued to grow.

“It’s been unbelievable,” said Sheffel. “It’s still growing, which is exciting. I’ve not even tapped into what all I want to do. That’s frustrating yet exciting, because there’s so much more I want to do but COVID puts a damper on it.”

The flooding, she said, was worse than the pandemic.

“I was probably more frustrated after the flood than even the pandemic, because it had only been a week since I’d opened. I was kind of heart-broken after the flood,” said Sheffel. The pandemic, she said, did have some drawbacks, but there were also some positive aspects.

“I hated the fact that people couldn’t come in and shop and spend time in the book store because that’s what readers like to do, but book sales didn’t really slow down,” said Sheffel, explaining that although she had to limit in-person interactions for a while, the community continued to support her business. “Really I think the pandemic has played in my favor, because everybody has committed to supporting local and it seems like it united our community. I think it’s changed the way people spend their free time.”

Sheffel said she has many plans for the future, including adding an outdoor area and potentially holding events at the Bobby Davis Park.

“Eventually I’m going to have tables outside,” she said. The new location, she said, fits her vision better than the original spot, and will allow her to achieve her plans.

“It’s got its own personality and I think it’s perfect for a book store,” said Sheffel. “This space feels more like what was in my mind than what the space on Main Street did, it fulfills more of a vision of what I’d like to bring.”

On Jan 30, Sheffel said, she will be offering discounts, handing out magnets and will be holding a drawing for a gift basket that will include Read Spotted Newt merchandise.

“I opened in 2020, so I’m going to do 20 percent off because of that. I’m going to keep that, it’s going to be my yearly thing,” said Sheffel.

Sheffel said she has been in the process of creating a website, adding that she has the rights to a domain but is working on design and inventory. In the meantime, she said, people can stop by and shop in-person, or can view her social media pages. Additionally, she said, people can purchase her merchandise through the site https://bookshop.org/shop/readspottednewt, and she will get a percentage of the profits.