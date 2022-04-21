On April 15, the Ready Set Play Toy Store opened on Main Street in downtown Hazard.

Owners Nikki and Joey Jones said they chose to open a toy store in Hazard because they wanted to provide the community with an opportunity to shop in an actual toy store.

“We have an almost three and an almost five year old, and we really like going out of town to toy stores. This past Christmas we had to order a lot of toys because we weren’t going many places, so we found ourselves ordering on Amazon a lot,” said Nikki Jones. “We kind of tried to model this like the other independent toy shops we’ve been to in other cities and we wanted to bring that to Hazard and give all the kids a chance to come in and shop in a toy store.”

Joey Jones said they had their concerns about opening during the pandemic, but said he feels that their opening day was a success and said their business has stayed steady.

“It was hard to do that, but we’re hoping that we can have this business here so as COVID gets better or as we adjust to what COVID will be going forward we’ll be able to operate a business to meet those needs,” said Joey Jones. “It went really well. We were really busy, we had a lot of customers come through. It was fun to see people from the community come out to support us and see kids smile and play with toys so it was everything we could have dreamed it to be.”

The toy store, said the couple, tries to offer toys and games for all ages.

“We try to cover as much as we can,” said Nikki, adding that the store has one section for 12 months and under and also has sections for all ages with items such as slime, stuffed animals, building games, cars and more.

“I think we’re trying to find something for everybody here,” said Joey.

Ready Set Play’s hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The store has a website, www.readysetplaytoys.com, and also has social media platforms.