On April 22, the Rebound Center, along with the Perry County Recovery Court and Hickory Hills Recovery Center, collected trash off of roadways in the community to celebrate Earth Day.

Jay J. Fultz, peer support specialist at the Rebound Center, said the group picked the trash up along roadways on Town Mountain, George’s Branch and in downtown Hazard over the course of around three hours. During this time, said Fultz, they collected a total of 74 bags of trash.

This, said Fultz, was a surprise and showed how successful the event was.

“My goal personally was 50 bags so we exceeded that,” said Fultz. “74 bags surprised me a little bit for the fact that we had three hours to do all of it. I believe it was a success.”

Cleaning the county, said Fultz, was a way for the participants to contribute back to their community.

“I believe it was very rewarding. I’m in recovery too so I know the struggle. In order to give back to the community that — being an addict we take and take from our community during active addiction, so in order to be on the other end of that and to be giving back to the community that we once was a terrorist to, it feels great. It was a different kind of feeling,” said Fultz. “You could tell everybody was feeling good about what they had done.

“It was a pretty good experience,” Fultz said. “It was a blessing to be able to give back to the community that we have took so much from.”

Fultz said he hopes that the center and its partners will be able to hold the event again, possibly two or three times a year. The center, he said, may hold another clean up in August.