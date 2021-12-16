On Dec. 10, recovery advocates spoke to female inmates in the Kentucky River Regional Jail’s Recovery Cell outreach. The speakers shared their stories and perspectives of how addiction impacted their lives in hopes of helping the inmates change their path and choose to remain sober.

One of the guest speakers, Shanda Dunn, a recovery outreach coordinator for the Isaiah House, said she speaks at a lot of recovery rallies and community events to educate about recovery and inform them about the services offered at Isaiah House. Isaiah House, she said, is a treatment facility for in-patient and out-patient services, and it serves men and women for short-term and long-term care.

Dunn said while in active addiction, she was in over 11 jails and seven treatment facilities. Currently, she said she is three and a half years sober and is now peer support certified. This perspective, she said, shows inmates that they can change and come back from their bad choices. “Knowledge is power and I try to get the word out about addiction being more than just a moral dilemma, it’s definitely beyond that,” said Dunn. “Recovery and God have done a lot for me and so I try to give that back to the community.”

Nikki Strunck, a mother who lost her only child, Brendan, to an overdose in 2016, also spoke to the KRRJ inmates. Strunck said she shares her story hoping that the inmates will see how their choices affect others.

“It’s just kind of been my goal since losing him – I didn’t want him to die for nothing, I wanted his life to have meaning,” said Strunck. “I was just mad enough when he passed away that I told myself I can either do one of two things; I can let this destroy me or I can use his story and my pain to help somebody else.”

Since her son’s death, Strunck said she has started a safe house for women; progressed into public speaking; participated in several panels and initiatives to advocate for recovery;and started a non-profit bakery in her son’s memory and uses the proceeds from the bakery to get people to treatment facilities.

“My whole goal in this was if I could help one person with Brendan’s story then it would have been worth it, then he wouldn’t have died for nothing,” Strunck said.

“I get so tired of people saying it’s a choice,” said Strunck. “They can say that all they want but it is simply not true, it is a disease of the brain. It affects your ability to make those rational choices because the addiction takes over.”

Many of the inmates were able to share their stories with the speakers and discuss how they can make different choices.

“I think it’s very important for people that struggle with addiction problems to have both ends of that spectrum. They need to know the pain they’re causing other people not just the pain and harm they’re causing themselves,” said Dunn. “Recover out loud so people don’t die silently. You have to tell your story to people so people can benefit from it.”