A recycling bin was delivered to each school in Perry County this past week as Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander, state Rep. Chris Fugate and others closely involved with the recycling center and the fiscal court spoke to students at each school in the Hazard Independent and Perry County schools systems.
Alexander provided the schools with recycling bins and spoke with students to make the youth of the area aware of the importance of recycling and give them the opportunity to recycle themselves.
In September. Carley Watts, a sixth grade student at Hazard Middle School, made a proposal to the Hazard City Commission for green kayaking and a curbside recycling program, showing that young people have an interest in recycling. During her proposal, Watts said that she believed students would recycle more if given more opportunities.
While speaking with students from Robinson Elementary School Alexander compared cleaning our environment to something with which most children are familiar, cleaning their rooms.
“When we invite tourists in to see how beautiful it is and to see our trails, what do we have to do?,” Alexander asked the students. Alexander’s group and the students also touched on things that make the area unique such as the mountains, hiking and riding trails.
Alexander also explained how the students could utilize the recycling bin.
“Through a grant we were able to get a recycling container for every school, you can put plastics in it, you can put aluminum cans in it, you can put cardboard boxes in it,” said Alexander. He also said that teaching recycling to the youth of the area would help get more adults to recycle, as well.
“You (students) can help us clean up and you can tell your parents or grandparents that we need to start recycling,” he said. “We want the opportunity for you all to grow up here and if you choose, I want you to stay in East Kentucky we have an amazing place, we have amazing scenery, we just have to clean up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.