The second Red Hat event was held Dec. 15 in downtown Hazard.

The Red Hat event was a collaborative effort to involve the community with the surrounding resources, to bring education and awareness to what's available to those in need around the region.

According to organizer Pamela Wright, the name of the event is connected to the color of Santa’s hat. Wright said the event was an attempt to spread some cheer this holiday season by handing out gifts and familiarizing the community with local resources who had booths set up at the event.

“Basically what we want to do is connect with people that maybe we can’t connect with normally, on so many different levels,” she said. “We have people from many different organizations here, from the farmers market, to Mountain Comprehensive Care, to the rebound center, just to name a few.”

With a visit from Santa on standby, parents were welcomed to bring their kids out to take photos as the volunteer Santa handed out gifts, according to Wright.

“Basically when you think of Santa, you think of him going out and spreading joy and love, and that’s what we're trying to do here. We want to help take care of people, no matter where they are,” she said. “We hope people who otherwise seek out these resources, can come to this event and find out important information they can use to seek any help they may need.”

Wright said she hopes this becomes an annual event that gets bigger each year.

“My goal I’m hoping for is that people keep coming out and it gets a little bigger each year and people get involved and really make it a Christmas event,” Wright said. “We have been through so much, we need people coming out and seeing that we do care about each other and we’re all here to help.”