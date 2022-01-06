After a decade in which Eastern Kentucky counties lost population, it was expected that legislative redistricting would make some big changes for the area.

However, the reaction of legislators across the region shows that even some in the majority party are surprised by the changes made, which include the area losing one entire district and other districts being stretched across several counties.

Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne joined other Republican leaders on Dec. 30 in a press conference announcing that the House redistricting plan would be introduced on Jan. 4 and saying the plan was done with an eye toward “equal representation.”

Osborne pointed out that the plan was drawn with the entire state in mind, not just individual districts, and was drawn with great care.

“This map does not divide a single precinct in the state of Kentucky,” Osborne said, adding that some past maps have divided as many as 153 precincts.

“This plan is the result of months of discussion, months of work, working with stakeholders and countless hours of effort by our members and staff,” he said.

Chris Fugate, who represents the 84th Dist, said this week he is not dissatisfied with the proposed maps.

“If everything goes through as it’s proposed – then I would continue to represent my home county of Perry County, but instead of half of Harlan the proposal puts me in Breathitt County and Owsley County also,” Fugate said. “The reason that our districts move is because of population that left our area. Every district has to be approximately 44,000 plus or minus five percent. Because of the people who left our region it really pushed us towards central Kentucky, and western Kentucky legislators, it moved them towards central Kentucky.”

Fugate said the results of the Census are forcing the legislature to cut one district from Eastern Kentucky.

“It’s very important people fill out the census papers in east Kentucky, it really is,” he said. “We’re going to lose a legislator in East Kentucky basically.”

While the proposal contains large changes to all Eastern Kentucky House districts, the main district to see the biggest change was House Dist. 93, which currently encompasses all of Martin County and some of Pike County.

Under the GOP proposal, Dist. 93, currently represented by Republican Norma Kirk-McCormick, would disappear, instead being folded into a new 97th Dist., currently represented by Bobby McCool. That district would contain all of Johnson and Martin counties and some of Pike.

That has at least one affected legislator concerned.

Kirk-McCormick said that she was not expecting her district to expand into Dist. 97 in this way.

“I’m just concerned that Johnson County is a pretty big county on its own, and then you have Martin and east Pike that are a little farther away from Johnson County, but I just hope that we can get ample representation in Frankfort as Johnson County,” Kirk-McCormick said. “It is concerning; I’ll be very honest. Constituents are reaching out to me, especially in the Pike County area, that’s concerned that they won’t have a voice and they’ll be left behind in the new district zones.”

She said she also did not expect to now be in direct competition with her friend and fellow state Rep. Bobby McCool in the upcoming Republican state House primary election this May.

“It was very much a surprise. I wasn’t prepared for it. I’ve had little input into it as far as the precincts that I’ll continue to carry, but it’s an unfortunate situation where you have two good Republican legislators that are being pitted against each other,” Kirk-McCormick said. “As far as I know, Bobby and I will both be on the ballot in May, and I’m just hoping that the Republicans show up and make their voice be heard when they cast their votes for the candidate.”

Kirk-McCormick said, though, that she is currently uncertain about whether she will support this proposed redistricting plan when it is brought before a vote in the General Assembly.

“I’m not happy with it, but if I see that it’s going to be in the best interest of the constituents, then I’ll support it,” she said.

Osborne said during his press conference that “difficult realizations” were a part of the process.

“Drafting this plan did, quite frankly, include some difficult realizations,” Osborne said. “There’s been dramatic population shifts in Kentucky and because of those population shifts, districts have had to be combined.”

Some Eastern Kentucky counties have seen major population shifts, Census data shows, including Pike County, which lost 9.8 percent of its population, Martin County, which lost 12.7 percent and Floyd, which lost 8.9 percent. Others, however, saw only slight changes, such as Johnson County, which lost 2.9 percent of its population, and Perry, which lost 0.8 percent of its population.

John Blanton, a Republican who represents the 92nd Dist., which currently covers Knott, Magoffin and part of Pike County, said he believes the process of drawing the districts was done well and through diligent work.

“This house proposal attempts to give balance across the districts.” Blanton said. “It looks very fair.”

Blanton said Gov. Andy Beshear not calling a special session forced the quick action on the matter.

“When the governor didn’t call a special session to address this redistricting, that forces us to take it up quickly,” Blanton said. “But it will require the filing deadline to be extended so people can know what the districts are and if they need to refile if they’ve already filed.”

Angie Hatton, a Democrat who represents the 94th Dist., which would see some big changes under the proposal, stretching from eastern Harlan County to eastern Pike County, said she has numerous concerns about the redistricting process.

“I haven’t even seen the new map,” Hatton said. “My staff got the map before the holiday, then we got an email saying that map was wrong so I still don’t know. I think it’s a terrible disservice to the people to not know who their representative will be. To rush this through like this is totally unfair.”

Hatton also decried a lack of transparency in the process.

“I think the lack of transparency in the process is what has turned people off about politics,” Hatton said. “I understand the Senate still hasn’t released their proposed map.”

During the press conference, the leadership did not release exact details of the plans, so all changes are not known yet. The plan is expected to be presented Jan. 4 and then voted on by Jan. 8. After that, Osborne said, leadership expects Beshear to act quickly to approve the matter.

“I would hope he would act equally expediently,” Osborne said.

A consequence of the redistricting is that the filing deadline for offices on the May primary ballot will move from Jan. 7 to, Osborne said, possibly Jan. 25.

Osborne said during the Dec. 30 press conference that he expects that anyone who requests changes to the redistricting plan will take, as House leadership did, the entire state into account, and not just a single district.

“I think it unlikely that you will see wholesale changes,” Osborne said.