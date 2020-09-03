A local couple has recently started up Refuge Recovery, a program dedicated to providing transitional housing to individuals recovering from addiction and substance abuse disorders. The couple recently purchased their first house for the program, and construction is ongoing. The house is expected to be open for use soon.

Albert “Bo” Kilburn and his wife, Becky Kilburn, owners of Refuge Recovery, recently bought a house in Chavies and are planning to open it to participants within a month. Kilburn said he and his wife have both dreamed of being able to provide an opportunity like this for the community for years, ever since they were able to recover in their fight against addiction.

“It's been a dream of ours for many, many years — ever since we got clean — to give back and help other recovering addicts,” said Kilburn. “We want to watch other addicts do what we have done and turn their whole lives around.”

Becky Kilburn, an intensive outpatient program (IOP) coordinator for Mountain Comprehensive Care, said she and Bo often see many people struggling with addiction and falling back into certain habits once they are released from treatment or jail, and they feel that is because they lack support and education in certain steps.

“We saw a big gap in that step between in-patient treatment or jail or going back where you came from,” she said. “A lot of times, you're a product of your environment and they were in this environment doing these things that led them to the need for treatment or led them to go to jail. So when they get back out if they don't have a safe place to go to, most likely they are going to go back to jail, they're not going to be successful. We just want to give them a fighting chance.”

Those factors coupled with a lack of resources can often lead to people falling back into addiction, Bo said.

“Some of them when they get out of treatment they don't have a diploma, they don't have a license, they don't have anything. I didn't have anything when I came out, nothing, not a GED, not a license, anything. We want to be a stepping stone in getting them to the right direction,” he said. “There's a big difference in being clean and finding recovery. You can stay clean in jail but when you get out, what do you do? You have no tools to use. We want to be that bridge.”

The first house, located in Chavies, is currently being renovated. The Kilburns said this house will be for men only, and will be able to house up to eight residents. Several candidates have already been in contact with them about moving in, Bo said. Their goal, they said, is to open several more houses in the area. The second house, said the Kilburns, will be located in Hazard and will be for women only. They said they hope to make the third house for single parents and their children.

The residents, they said, will be sent to Refuge Recovery by local treatment centers, jails and Casey's Law upon the individuals' release. While in a Refuge Recovery transitional house, residents will be required to participate in hands-on activities, group sessions and house meetings. The residents are going to be required to make it to at least five meetings per week, must have a sponsor and they have to work the steps of treatment. Additionally, the residents have to be 30 days clean, or sober, before coming and a negative COVID-19 test is required before being admitted. While in groups or meetings, residents will practice social distancing and wear masks.

The residents, said the Kilburns, will be expected to obtain a job within a month. Through the available programs, the Kilburns will help the residents find employment and get a license if needed, and will provide them with transportation. Residents will pay weekly rent that will includes electric, internet, transportation and other services. A three month program commitment is the initial requirement, said the Kilburns, but individuals may re-enlist if they need to stay longer.

“I think we're going to provide, more than anything, the thing we want to provide is accountability. We want them to learn to live and be responsible and productive, but sometimes we need that little push,” said Becky. “If they don't have anybody in their corner cheering them on, me and Bo are going to be in their corner cheering them on.”

Bo agreed, stating that through these activities and resources, Refuge Recovery will help recovering addicts find the will and tools they need to succeed in life and in recovery.

“Our goal is to shorten the learning curve that the person coming behind us doesn't make the same mistakes we made,” said Kilburn.

For many, he said, a year to 18 months is still fresh in the recovery community, and this is when individuals need guidance and education, as many know how to pay bills or fill out applications, or simply haven't had a support system before.

“We don't just want to put them in a house for them to live. We want to teach them to be responsible, productive members of society, that's the main goal,” he said.

Bo said he hopes to make the houses and residents a strong part of the community.

“Wherever we have a house, we want to be a huge part in the community. We want to do community service for people,” said Kilburn, explaining that he already has it planned for the residents of the first house to clean gutters for neighbors, among other things. “We want to be an asset to the community.”

The couple are currently accepting donations of furniture for the recovery house. Items include, but are not limited to, a washer and dryer, an air conditioner, heaters, twin sized bedding sheets and blankets, pillows, towels, dishes and cookware, lamps, garbage cans and more. If anyone would like to donate items or learn more about the program, contact Becky or Bo Kilburn at the Refuge Recovery Facebook page.