As vaccines are distributed and Eastern Kentucky begins moving out of the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months, several businesses and organizations in the region are preparing for the next steps and continuing to adapt to the changes brought on throughout the pandemic.

Chuck Sexton, president and CEO of One East Kentucky, said that throughout the pandemic there have been several successes and setbacks in different industries, which could potentially open up new possibilities for economic development from a regional standpoint. The process of recovering from the costs spent and setbacks encountered during the pandemic, said Sexton, could take some time due to the continually changing nature of the virus, as well as how the region responds.

“I think 2021 can be just as unpredictable as 2020,” he said. “As vaccines are distributed throughout the country, we’re still going to have a lifetime inoculation and it’s really going to depend upon our elected officials as to when the economy is truly going to open back up. The latest estimates I’ve seen show a hundred million vaccines administered, a hundred million people receiving vaccines by March, but that’s a little less than a third of the country.

“As far as opening back up, even with not having everyone — not even 50 percent — inoculated, what we could see is a major reduction in the lockdowns that we’ve had. Again, that’s all going to depend on the virus itself, mutation, seeing if those vaccines are truly 90 to 95 percent effective — it will depend on a lot of factors,” said Sexton. “Even with that lifetime, as far as Eastern Kentucky economy goes, we certainly hope to see a resurgence in the next two quarters, so six months. I do believe it will take about six months before we start seeing that normalcy again.”

During the pandemic, Sexton said, the region did suffer some losses and hardships. However, some advantages were also shown as a result of some of the pandemic occurrences.

“The setbacks are certainly two-fold. One is the pandemic hurt existing business — primarily locally owned, small business tremendously. That’s a huge setback, especially for folks who may have looked at maybe starting a business in 2020 or may have begun the business of their dreams in 2020, they certainly saw setbacks which is a setback for all of us,” said Sexton. “However, from a positive standpoint during the pandemic, I think what our region has shown is lower overall risk for companies as far as pandemic-related issues go.”

That, he said, could provide an advantage in attracting businesses here.

“For our area, what we present to companies who may be wondering where are we going to put our next facility, Eastern Kentucky is a lower risk area to do that in going forward. Our metropolitan areas are going to be seen as a high-risk are for companies going forward,” said Sexton, explaining that because the region is more rural and has had better case numbers and less risk than in highly populated urban areas, there is a chance that large companies will see that as an asset in the future when making decisions. “It gives us an advantage that maybe hadn’t been realized before now.”

Supply chain issues have also played a role, Sexton said.

“The supply chain was a major issue during the pandemic. Depending on the region that companies might have been getting supplies from, they may have seen a reduction in the availability of those supplies,” said Sexton. “There’s a double-edged sword there where there’s rations in the supply chains, but it’s also shown a need again to make sure that supply chains are diversified enough around the world so that you don’t have those disruptions. That gives us as a region another opportunity to draw in new businesses, new investments, as well.”

One example of a business in the region that has seen success and growth during the pandemic is Dajcor in Perry County, said Sexton. This project, he said, is a prime example of how the pandemic could open up possibilities of other companies wanting to locate in rural areas throughout eastern Kentucky.

“Dajcor itself is ahead of schedule for their current plan, which is good for us, it’s good for them. They’re moving faster than what they had planned as far as new hires. Another great thing about that facility is their plans for 2021, they’re far ahead of schedule, and what we’re going to see next year is increased hiring for them. We have companies that are looking to locate near them that are already calling us,” said Sexton. “Dajcor is one of those companies that once they’re up and running, they draw supply companies, so companies that complement their products want to locate by them.”

In the near future, Sexton said, the region is expected to see job growth, particularly in distribution and logistics industries. “The pandemic has forced a majority of Americans to think differently from a consumer standpoint, and it has put a major strain on distribution and logistic sectors of our country.”

New jobs, Sexton said, are coming, despite the setbacks.

“We’ve had quite a few small businesses in the region who’ve succumbed to economic conditions caused by the pandemic and that it extremely unfortunate,” he said. “However, there will be new jobs announced in the region next year. I’m fairly certain of that, whether it is Hazard, Pikeville, Prestonsburg or other areas, we will see new jobs announced in the region. Not as much as we had hoped, probably, but we will see some new jobs coming.”

Openings, he said, exist already.

“Right now, we have just under 3,000 jobs open, actively seeking employees right now in our nine counties,” he said. “Some of those are in food service and retail, I’d say about 25-30 percent of those are in food service and retail. Another 25-30 percent are in healthcare, and that’s something we saw a need in our area even prior to the pandemic. There’s also a good percentage in logistics. Logistics jobs pay well,” Sexton said, adding that many people in the region should consider looking into those available jobs.

With the job growth and available workforce, Sexton said, companies like One East Kentucky and others have had to make investments in technology to adapt to the virtual presence adopted during the pandemic. Typically the goal of One East Kentucky is to recruit new businesses to the region, said Sexton. When the pandemic hit, he said, they had to change how they were operating to make sure they were still competitive.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we shifted and began making investments immediately into how we can be competitive in the marketplace,” said Sexton, stating that a lot of that activity has been around virtual investments and opportunities. “A lot of this is done in person traditionally, but we want to make sure we can adjust to the needs of businesses as an organization in how we do this.”

In January, Sexton said, One East Kentucky will start recruiting businesses again, virtually and in-person.