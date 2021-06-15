Recently, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department announced that registration is now open for the 2021 Healthy Perry Challenge.
Participants are eligible to join the Healthy Perry Challenge if they are considered pre-diabetic or diagnosed with diabetes. Participates must be a resident of Perry County to join the challenge. During the challenge, participants will be required to track physical activity, fruit and vegetable intake and water intake on a daily basis. Additionally, each participant will be required to engage in 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week.
Community members and challenge participants are encouraged to like and follow the Perry County Diabetes Coalition on Facebook for encouragement and posts throughout the challenge. Participants are encouraged to utilize the Perry County Park Trail System during the challenge period. KRDHD officials said participants can post a selfie with #Pathfinders for extra chances to win prizes, and participates should use the #HealthyPerryChallenge on social media posts. Each time a participant makes a daily Facebook post or engages on social media they will be entered to win extra prizes, said KRDHD.
In order to redeem prizes and incentives package, challenge participants must pick up the prizes up during the Perry County Farmer’s Market on July 29 or Aug. 5.
The Healthy Perry Challenge will be held from June 14- July 30. To register for the event, visit https://healthyperry.eventbrite.com or contact Kayla Lowe at the Knott County Health Center by calling, (606) 213-1323.