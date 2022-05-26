Over the past few weeks, rehearsals for the annual Summer in the Park (SIP) production have been held at the Bobby Davis Park. This year, SIP officials said they are remembering the history of the event and why it was created.

Bobby Duff, director of photography for Summer in the Park, said that Summer in the Park was created by Terry Thies, Kelly Sizemore and Greg Clay in 2006. Clay died in 2011, and the stage was named after him, said Duff. “In a way we're doing a tribute to him this year,” said Duff, explaining that the cast photos are being done by Clay's memorial sign at the park's stage area.

Although this is SIP's 17th year in the community, Duff said this is his fourth year with Summer in the Park, and he is thankful for it being used as a way to give back to the community and give local children something to do. Thies, said Duff, acts as the director for the performances each year, and wanted local children to have an opportunity to enjoy and engage in the arts in the community. “She sees the lack of arts in the schools,” said Duff. “Her and the others wanted to do something for the kids,” he said.

“I get excited every year for it, it's the highlight of my summer,” Duff said.

Summer in the Park accepts children ages 5 years and up, and will occasionally accept adult cast members, however, the event is mostly for child actors to have educational opportunities. The parents volunteer and help a lot as well, said Duff, stating that they often do much of the backstage work and help with rehearsals.

During the Summer in the Park festival, local art vendors will be set up selling their locally made arts and crafts. Summer in the Park organizers are still accepting vendors until June 11. If anyone is interested in being a vendor, contact Terry Thies through Facebook.

Summer in the Park, said Duff, gets funding from donations, so organizers appreciate the support from local businesses and community members. If anyone is interested in donating, reach out to Thies or Victoria Halcomb on Facebook.

This year the production will be “Beauty and the Beast.” This is the second time doing this show but it will be different, said Duff. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. June 18, and the play will begin at 7 p.m.