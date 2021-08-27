Last week, county officials confirmed that the remains of a Perry County resident that has been missing since 2019 have been identified.

In Feb. 2019, Kentucky State Police Post 13 began a missing person investigation for Danny “Tin Can” Napier, of Darb Fork Road in Perry County after his bicycle and other personal items were found located over an embankment off of Highway 550 near Hominy Mill Road close to the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Officials said Napier may have fallen into the North Fork of the KY River and the search continued for months.

Last week, officials announced that Napier's remains were identified in Breckenridge County near the Ohio River last year.

“There were some remains found,” said Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy. “I was contacted by the deputy coroner in Breckenridge County. That was last week – the end of last week – and he informed me that they had located (him),” said Stacy.

“They basically found a part of a body. That was found in March 2020,” said Stacy. “A lady walking her dog on the riverbank in Breckenridge County along the Ohio River discovered this.”

The remains, said Stacy, were sent to the state medical examiner's office before being sent to the Texas A & M University where they did a DNA analysis and ran it through the national DNA data base and got a 100 percent match with Napier.

“They've done an exhaustive search. According to the coroner's office they've done an exhaustive search and this was all they were able to find,” said Stacy. The search, he said, was a long one but he is thankful the community will have some closure now.

“He went missing in Feb. 2019,” said Stacy. “The best that I can tell is somewhere around 300 river miles from where he went in. That's unbelievable to me.

“For several months – we covered 60 miles down river over several months. We floated cadaver dogs that went out three separate occasions and we just covered the river time and time again, not to mention all the bank miles we walked and all the time our fire departments put into assisting with this. It was the biggest search and rescue since I've been here,” said Stacy. “I'm glad now the family can have some closure and stuff. It's important they were able to discover Danny.”

The incident, Stacy said, was personal for the responders.

“Any time we have any of our people in Perry County that goes missing we — all of our first responders — take that personally,” said Stacy. “That concern is always there, that worry is always there. This helps our first responders have some closure as well.”