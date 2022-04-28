The Kentucky legislature recently wrapped up the 2022 session and, according to 84th Dist. state Rep. Chris Fugate, education was a priority.

“Over the course of this session, education remained a top priority for us in Frankfort,” said Fugate. “We know education is the key to building a life of health, economic success and happiness,” he said, explaining that state officials passed several pieces of legislation aimed at increasing parental engagement, investing in the fundamental skill of literacy and streamlining curriculum decisions.

Although those pieces of legislation were passed, said Fugate, he also feels it is important for state leaders to invest in Kentucky’s teachers to pave the way for the next generation of Kentucky educators.

“No conversation about education is complete without talking about the women and men in our classrooms,” he said. This session, he said, accomplished this in many ways.

One of these ways, said Fugate, was that legislators passed a state budget that invests $4.5 billion in General Fund dollars in each fiscal year in Kentucky classrooms. This includes $130 million to fund full-day kindergarten, $274.5 million in transportation funding, salary supplements and $7.4 million to support school-based mental health programs. This also includes increasing the Base SEEK guarantee to a record high dollar amount of $4,100 in the first fiscal year and $4,200 in the second fiscal year.

“To clarify, when we talk about SEEK, we are essentially referring to the amount each district receives per pupil. This means every dollar SEEK is increased translates into an additional investment of $800,000 in public school districts,” said Fugate. “These are investments that go directly into the hands of local school districts that employ our Kentucky teachers. We are providing districts funds they can use to address their individual needs and that includes providing teacher raises. Because we recognize each individual district’s needs are different, we are passing down the resources for them to make the decision of when, where and how to provide teacher raises as they see fit.”

While mandating local districts give pay raises might have been good politics, Fugate said it would have been bad policy. Classroom teachers, aides, guidance counselors, cafeteria workers, custodians, bus drivers, school administrators and others who serve in Kentucky schools are employed directly by districts. Instead, he said, legislation provided local districts with an additional $525,882,000 in the first year of the budget and even more in the following year.

“At the same time, we are making a commitment to our teachers by fully funding the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System at the actuarially required contribution rather than only what is required by law,” said Fugate, stating that the statutorily required contribution would be $438 million, but this budget allocates more than twice that amount—an estimated $1.067 billion in the first year and $1.084 billion in the second year.

This, he said, means the state is providing $629 million in the first year and $646 million in the second year more than what is required by Kentucky law.

In addition to meeting and exceeding the state’s pension obligations, legislators are also fully funding the state portion of health insurance for retired teachers under the age of 65, said Fugate.

“It is no secret that our workforce in Kentucky has taken a hit over the past two years, and our schools have been some of the hardest affected,” he said. “Due to a shortage of teachers, a number of school districts throughout the state struggled to keep kids in the classroom throughout the pandemic. The state’s placement website has listed nearly 5,000 open teaching positions so far in 2022, yet the number of undergraduate and graduate students choosing to pursue careers in education dropped by more than 20 percent this past year. That is why we made it a priority this session to not only support our existing educators, but to also provide resources and remove barriers for the next generation of teachers on their career path.”

Among the state’s efforts to recruit and retain new teachers throughout the state, Fugate said officials are providing $1 million in each year of the budget for a scholarship program through Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) to ease the financial burden for students pursuing teaching careers. Additionally, he said, the state also established a new pathway for recruiting potential teachers outside of the education field through an expedited teaching certification program. To further support these students on their career path, Fugate said the state is getting student teachers in the classroom sooner by eliminating an unnecessary requirement for duplicate background checks.

To contact Rep. Fugate, call the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181, or email him at Chris.Fugate@lrc.ky.gov. For more information, please visit the LRC website www.legislature.ky.gov.