While overall cases decline and restrictions are lessened across the state, COVID-19 vaccination efforts are continuing throughout Perry County. Although the vaccination rate for Perry County is considered good compared to other counties, local healthcare officials are still encouraging more people to set up vaccination appointments.
Friday, May 28, all events and businesses with 1,000 or fewer people present are permitted to increase to 75 percent capacity. Additionally, starting tomorrow, indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people can be held at 60 percent capacity. Final capacity restrictions related to COVID-19 will end Friday, June 11.
In addition to setting the June 11 date for lifting all capacity restrictions, fully vaccinated Kentuckians will no longer need to wear a mask in most places. Beshear announced that on June 11 the state will eliminate the mask mandate for all
Kentuckians with the exceptions of places where people are the most vulnerable. An updated list of facial covering requirements can be found at https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20210513_Executive-Order_2021-326_State-of-Emergency.pdf.
The Kentucky River District Health Department said that Perry County has had 2,674 total cases, 66 COVID-19 related deaths and an incidence rate of 3.9 as of May 23. Perry County is considered a yellow county along with Owsley, Lee, Knott and Letcher counties.Wolfe County is considered a green county. None of the KRDHD service area is currently a red county, said KRDHD officials.
From May 16-22, the CDC reported that 9,773 individuals, or 37.9 percent, have been vaccinated in Perry County.