Next month, an Appalachian influenced author will be releasing her newest book, “Revised Light.”
Sharon Ackerman holds an M.Ed from the University of Virginia and lives near the Blue Ridge Mountains of central Virginia. Ackerman said she spent childhood summers visiting southeast Kentucky where her ancestors established themselves over hundreds of years. Her poems, written from the perspective of being a child of the Appalachian Migration, are built upon the cadences and stories and natural elements of the region.
Ackerman’s poems have appeared in the Northern Virginia Review, Atlanta Review, Poetry Virginia, Heartwood Literary Magazine, Streetlight Magazine and in several anthologies. She is the winner of the Hippocrates Poetry in Medicine international contest, London 2019 and is the current poetry editor for Streetlight Magazine.
Her poetry collection “Revised Light” is due for release around Oct. 26. The collection contains references to Perry County’s oral history as passed down to Ackerman by relatives, and is generally a meditation on what it means to have roots there.
For more information, visit, https://mainstreetragbookstore.com/product/revised-light-sharon-ackerman/.