Last week, community members gathered to celebrate the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony held for the Perry County Community Foundation Dog Park on Aug. 12. The dog park, located in the Perry County Park, is a result of last year's Hazard Civic Fellow internship.

“It's really cool to have a dog park so the people can bring their puppers, but the coolest thing is that this entire thing was the brainchild of young people from this area,” said Hazard City Commissioner Luke Glaser, founder of the internship and also a teacher at Hazard High School.

Last summer, 2019 Hazard Civic Fellows Stacie Fugate, Hannah Collett and Samantha Turner said their main goal for their internship project was to design, raise funds for and construct a dog park in the county. The fellows met their goal in funds, raising approximately $20,000 for the dog park. The hard work and planning displayed by those interns was celebrated with the grand opening of the dog park last week, where many people brought their furry friends to enjoy the space offered. During the ceremony, Collett was unable to attend, but Fugate and Turner were there, and they thanked local officials for their help in achieving the goals.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said this project was one of the many examples of how the youth can help make areas have a better quality of life for future generations.

“When we get our youth to buy in and do things such as this in the community, this will just continue to last a lifetime and their engagement and involvement is so huge for us to continue to grow and do what we need to do here,” said Alexander. “To have the youth buy in and participate and bring a project is amazing, that's what it's all about.

“This is just a wonderful community project,” said Alexander. “That was just such a wonderful event.”

The county, he said, plans to continue to add features to the dog park, making it more attractive for guests to bring their pets.

“We're going to figure it out and continue to grow the dog park and put more things there for the animals to do,” said Alexander.