On Dec. 14, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration was held for the Guiding Hope Counseling Center, which opened in July of this year.
Melanie Irwin Pennington, owner and therapist for Guiding Hope Counseling Center, said the center provides a wide range of counseling services to children ages 5 and up, adults and any individuals struggling with mental health issues, depression, anxiety, stress and family related issues. The need for these services, said Pennington, are vital in the community, and has been shown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like a lot more people are taking it more seriously now just with issues like depression, anxiety. A lot of people started to experience that when quarantine happened,” said Pennington. “Which I think is going to help end the stigma that’s still associated with mental health from time to time.”
As a Hazard native, Pennington said she has always wanted to be able to give back to her community and own her own business, so this has been a wonderful achievement.
“This has always been my dream to have my own private practice but especially to give back to Hazard,” she said.
Guiding Hope Counseling Center is located at 933 N Main St, Hazard, and is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information about services, call, (606) 439-0900.