On April 19, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Mountain Therapy.

Mountain Therapy, co-owned by Sam Sparkman and Jonathan Sizemore, is a locally-owned office that provides physical and speech therapy options.

Sparkman is a physical therapist who offers physical therapy (PT) from pediatrics to geriatrics. Sizemore is a speech pathologist, and while his caseload is mainly pediatrics, he still works with adults who need it.

Katie Hudson, office manager, said the flooding last year was a setback for the business, but they are happy to be open and working with their partners.

“They were set to open the end of July, but the flood pushed them back to opening in August,” said Hudson. At first, she said, it was just Sizemore and Sparkman for the first few months, and then Hudson said she came in at the end of Jan. 2023 after the business was established and had a caseload.

“It’s going good. We get lots of referrals,” said Hudson. The staff of Mountain Therapy, she said, is thankful for the providers that work with them, and they all try to support local businesses and stay connected to the community.

Their services, said Hudson, are one of the many ways they try to contribute to the areas they serve.

“Speech pathologists are extremely hard to find in our area. It’s not very common for someone to be a speech pathologist,” Hudson said, adding that it gives the community a chance for better access. “We’re just super thankful for the opportunity.”

Mountain Therapy is located at 1908 N Main Street, Suite 220, in Hazard.

For more information, call, (606) 439-5055, or visit the Mountain Therapy Facebook page.