April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), and to raise awareness of sexual assault, the Rising Center has events planned throughout the month.

The first event the Rising Center held was on April 1 when the Rising Center held an open house. During the open house, people who came were able to meet the staff and learn about services at the center, as well meet other community partners.

Kristy Eversole, the assistant director of the Rising Center and a victim advocate/crisis counselor for the center, said the kick off of SAAPM with the open house went well.

“The open house was a success; we had probably 40-50 people come in. We had a couple community partners here that we work closely with so people could meet them and utilize their services if they ever need to. The Care Cottage came, they are the Children’s Advocacy Center that serves our region. And we had people from the Rebound Center which is a recovery center downtown Hazard that offers on-site counseling and peer support services,” said Eversole. “We’ve recently undergone some staff changes at our office so this was a great opportunity to invite people in and let them meet everyone, and see the changes we’ve made to the building. We have several people running for office who stopped by and we were able to sit down and talk with them about their support for survivors.”

Eversole said the Rising Center will be holding several more events in the coming weeks.

“We have several events happening during the month. In addition to the open house we hosted, this is the first year since I’ve been employed at the center that we’ve had county/city officials from all eight of the counties we serve step up and sign proclamations declaring April Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month in their communities so that’s a major thing for us and survivors that these people in positions of power are willing to declare this and show their support,” said Eversole.

Other events that will be held by the Rising Center for SAAPM include Green Dot Week from April 4-8; Why Wear Teal Week from April 11-15; Volunteer Appreciation Week from April 17-23; Chalk the Walk Week from April 18-22; Transforming Harm Week from April 25-29; and Denim Day on April 27.

“The week of April 4-8 is Green Dot Week; for anyone not familiar with Green Dot, it is a prevention program that focuses on bystander intervention and how by simply speaking up when you see a form of violence occurring can prevent it,” said Eversole. “Our Prevention Educator, Dana, will spend the week visiting different schools to do tabling events and meet with school leaders about the importance and hopeful implementation of Green Dot in their schools.”

During Volunteer Appreciation Week, Eversole said the Rising Center will shine a spotlight on the volunteers they have and focus heavily on recruiting new volunteers.

“We currently have an amazing group of people who are willing to spend their free time supporting survivors in various ways and we really couldn’t be more thankful for them,” she said. “We plan to be participate in Thursdays On The Triangle, and we will hold multiple Chalk the Walk events and other tabling events in the community. Anyone can check out our Facebook page for a calendar of events and we invite everyone to stop by the office anytime to pick up information and swag bags.”

Having events like these, Eversole said, is vital for raising awareness and putting an end to sexual assault, especially following the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As COVID becomes more manageable, we really wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to allow the community to come in and gather in-person and show their support for survivors, ask questions about what type of services we offer, and hopefully gain more support from the community and raise awareness,” said Eversole. “Sexual assault is one of those taboo subjects for a lot of people, like if we don’t talk about it, it won’t happen. But in reality it does happen - to all genders, to all age groups and in all communities. We want to be here to educate people and support them and let them know that they aren’t alone. We want survivors to know they can come to us for help, without judgment. While April is focused on sexual assault awareness and prevention, we want to stay on people’s minds throughout the year and remind them that at any time they could be speaking to a survivor without even knowing it, or they themselves could be a victim of sexual violence, so it’s important to know how they can be supportive but also how they can get help.”

Eversole said some of the biggest ways to help during SAAPM besides participating in the Rising Center events are to volunteer and just be supportive of victims.

“We are always looking for volunteers. Anyone who’s at least 18 years old is invited to apply. We are looking for people to respond to after-hours crisis calls, do in-office volunteering, community events - really anything we do, we can have volunteers help us with. We also accept practicum and internship placements so if you’re a student looking for a placement feel free to stop by, email, or call and we can get the process started. And also, just by showing support for survivors. If you aren’t interested in volunteering you can still be supportive by just being willing to listen and believing.”

For more information about SAAPM or the Rising Center, contact the Rising Center at, (606) 373-6146.