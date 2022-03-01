The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises that segments of KY 3351, also known as Pigeon Roost Road, will be closed due to road break repairs beginning this week.
Different segments of the roadway will be closed through the week:
Tuesday, Mar. 1 - closed at mile point 2.39
Wednesday, Mar. 2 - closed at mile point 1.97
Thursday, Mar. 3 and Friday, Mar. 4 - closed at mile point 1.49
The road work will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The roadway will be closed only at the work site. People can access locations up to the site from either direction, but will not be able to go through the work zone during work hours. Operations are anticipated to end on Friday, Mar. 4, weather permitting.