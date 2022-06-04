John Roberts of Pikeville has joined Casebolt Broadcasting and Marketing in Pikeville and Creative Media of KY in Lexington as the new CEO.
Roberts has 34 years of marketing experience and is the former national sales manager of WYMT-TV in Hazard.
“Our two companies are growing by adding the talent and client focused experience of John Roberts to oversee both media companies,” said Keith Casebolt, president and owner of Casebolt Broadcasting and Marketing and Creative Media of Kentucky. “I’m very excited. John has been the best at his career in broadcast television, radio and digital media. He is the one person who can get the results for our clients, while building an even bigger and better team at Casebolt Broadcasting and Marketing and Creative Media of KY.”
Roberts said he is looking forward to leading the companies.
“I’m very proud of our two companies and look forward to working with John and his team to partner with our businesses,” Roberts said. “Clients are bombarded more and more with a growing list of options to market their businesses. Keith and I have the same vision: Bring transparency, accountability, integrity and creativity to our business partners' ad campaigns so that they want to embrace marketing, not shy away from it.
“Having said that, Keith and I have known each other and worked with each other in various media for nearly 35 years,” Roberts continuesd. “I look forward to the future with Casebolt Broadcasting and Creative Media of KY and am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”