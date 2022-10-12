Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) has announced that Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Technology Officer Mike Roberts will now also take the helm in leading cyber security efforts for the multi-hospital healthcare system as the chief information security officer.

According to a statement from ARH, in the dual roles of vice president of information technology and chief technology officer, and chief security officer, Roberts is responsible for all areas of IT in the organization. His umbrella of duties includes IT operations, the Help Desk for the system, asset management, IT procurement, communications, and networking. He is responsible for the physical aspects such as the data center and infrastructure as well as electronic aspects as they apply to security and identity access. He chairs both the IT Change Access Board and the cyber security Governance Committee.

“ARH has made tremendous strides over the past three years advancing the cyber security field and Mike Roberts will catapult this move forward and upward,” says Montie Hodge, chief information officer for ARH. “I have full faith in Mike’s technical and leadership abilities, hard work, and dedication in delivering a highly secure cyber security program as he leads us forward. As the bad guys are getting smarter and using better tools when they strike, I am confident Mike will counter their offensive against us with strong protective defensive tactics to protect ARH.”

Roberts said that, over the past three years, the ARH cyber security team has made excellent progress establishing an IT (information technology) security program to protect the health system’s IT systems.

“We have developed a strong team who has implemented numerous best of breed security solutions that have become the foundation to our security program.” Roberts says, “I look forward to the opportunity to lead this department as we continue to develop a more mature program.”

Roberts’ industry experience includes serving for more than a decade as the director of network services for Highlands Health System before becoming the chief information officer for the organization. He was part of the transition team and was named Vice President of Information Technology/Chief Technology Officer when Highlands merged with Appalachian Regional Healthcare in 2019. All in all, Roberts has 29 years of experience in healthcare information technology with 22 of those years spent in leadership roles.

Roberts says he owes his success to his team. He has been involved in every aspect of information technology from the Help Desk to capital budgets. He focuses on having open communications, opportunities for growth and advancement, and building strong relationships with physicians and senior leadership so that he and his department can render the highest level of customer service to those they support.

Roberts and his wife Lisa reside in Hager Hill. They have two daughters and a son-in-law, Abigail (Richmond) and Sara and Reiley (Orlando, Fla.). Roberts is active personally and professionally in his community. He is a past member of the Johnson Central High School Site Based Decision Making Council and served as the Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s Computer and Information Technologies Advisory Board Chair. Roberts previously served as part of the membership committee for the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), an organization for leaders in healthcare information technology/services.