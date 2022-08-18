On Aug. 16, the Perry County Board of Education meeting was held and board members discussed several flood related issues, including the damage done to two of the district’s facilities, Robinson Elementary School and Buckhorn School, both of which suffered extensive flood damage.

During the meeting, the board discussed the damage in both schools and how neither facility will be suitable for occupancy for some time, resulting in students and staff being temporarily relocated to the former A.B. Combs Elementary School building for the 2022-23 school year.

Flood waters, said the board, reached approximately eight feet in Robinson Elementary and up to six feet in Buckhorn School. Both buildings experienced evident structural damage, with hallways and areas of the roof being collapsed in Robinson and some interior walls being collapsed in Buckhorn. Additionally, said the board, four to six inches of mud and standing water remain in Robinson School and mold has began forming throughout the building.

In response to seeing the damage, the district said they have had adjusters, engineers and architects in both schools assessing the overall damage. In a report compiled of the damage, it is claimed that although Buckhorn has damage and significant debris issues, the building will be able to be cleaned and students and staff will be able to move back in eventually. Robinson, stated the board’s report, has “catastrophic” damage, and is considered “unstable and unsafe.” The report recommends that the Robinson School building be abandoned and demolished, and for reconstruction of the school to be done at a new site.

The principals of both schools have been in communication with staff and students about the upcoming school year, said the board, and through working with Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Education Commissioner Jason Glass, board members, as well as other state and local officials, the district was able to arrange for both schools to stay together in the former A.B. Combs Elementary School building, which will be the temporary site for Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary.

The board declared an emergency on July 28, and during a special called meeting on Aug. 3, the board voted to change the 2022-23 school calendar due to the damage. Opening day for students is now set for Aug. 29.

After this decision, the board began moving to assure safety of the A.B. Combs Elementary School building, code compliance, HVAC repairs, systems maintenance and other needed steps to have the building ready for start of school on Aug. 29.

“We knew there was work to be done,” said Jody Maggard, board treasurer and finance officer. Since the flooding occurred, the board has met to discuss the layout, allowing each school to occupy separate wings of the former A.B. Combs building. The school, said the board needs some renovations.

Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said his priority right now is getting students together in school.

“My biggest thing right now is getting it where we can get kids in the building as quickly as possible. It’s where they need to be,” said Jett.

The district, said board members, has been communicating with community partners as well as other school districts and will be receiving donations of used furniture and other items for A.B. Combs. This, said the board, will help the district tremendously. “It’s encouraging to see all the help we received all over the state and the nation,” said Jett.

A declaration of appreciation for those individuals that helped during the flood was also announced during the Aug. 16 meeting, and board members thanked everyone involved with organizing food, shelter, clean up and more.

“If you care enough you’ll figure it out and that’s what we did,” said Jett, explaining that none of the board members of school staff knew how to run a shelter or center of that magnitude, but they worked together to help provide for the community. “It was hard work, it was demanding, it was stressful, but on the backside of it, it was really amazing to see everybody step up,” Jett said.

The board said they will continue to communicate with schools and families in their communities, and will provide further information about the upcoming school year as decisions are made.