U.S. congressmen Hal Rogers (KY-05), Andy Barr (KY-06) and Brett Guthrie (KY-02) sent a joint letter to Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in support of Gov. Andy Beshear's request for damage assessments to be conducted in 26 additional counties that suffered damage during historic flooding across Kentucky from Feb. 27 to March 14, 2021, according to a statement issued April 30.

Last Friday, President Joe Biden issued a Major Disaster Declaration, the largest in Kentucky history, activating federal funding assistance for more than two dozen counties.

With the vast majority of damage in Congressman Rogers, Barr and Guthrie's districts, they immediately began advocating for an expanded declaration, working with Gov Beshear's team to ensure every need is assessed, the statement said, adding the congressmen jointly supported Beshear's request for expanded FEMA assessments and offered their support in a letter to the FEMA Administrator.

"As Gov. Beshear noted in his request to FEMA, many households in these counties remain in critical need of individual assistance following the historic flooding that devastated the region. Many families have lost all belongings, furniture, appliances, and transportation, requiring many of them to restart their lives," Members stated in the letter. "The damage assessments that Governor Beshear has requested are a critical first step in ensuring these families receive the individual assistance they desperately need."

The request would expand FEMA assessments in the following 26 counties: Anderson, Bell, Boyd, Calloway, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Todd, Warren and Woodford.

Once the FEMA assessments are complete, Gov. Beshear could request a formal expansion of President Biden's Major Disaster Declaration.

Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell counties can now apply for FEMA disaster assistance by visiting, www.disasterassistance.gov, or by calling, 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).

FEMA encourages flood victims to document damage and continue cleanup efforts to prevent further damage. It is important for families to keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repair for federal reimbursement.

Businesses and residents in the declared area can also now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA). Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, including: Bell, Clark, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Madison, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. For more information, visit, https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.