A local business recently announced the decision to close the doors to its storefront location.

On April 18, Roll-N-Smoke BBQ owners Justin and Katie Willis made an online statement announcing their decision to close their permanent restaurant. Although they plan to close the storefront, the couple said they will continue to run their business in a different manner.

“After much consideration Roll-N-Smoke BBQ will be closing our restaurant location in Bulan on April 30. With that being said we will still be opening around town either by truck or tent,” the statement said. The business, they said, will also still be available for catering and to set up for community events.

Any catering that is already scheduled is still scheduled, and any event the business has committed to is still scheduled. If anyone purchased a fundraiser ticket from any school, they can redeem it in the restaurant before the end of April or they may still redeem those throughout the week wherever Roll-N-Smoke is set up in Hazard.

Customers can expect some changes with the closure, said Willis.

“We will be making menu changes to reflect the move and you will see new and exciting things coming from us as we are out and about. We love this business and we love feeding the people of Hazard. We appreciate each and every person who has supported us, lent a helping hand or just cheered us on from afar,” said Willis. “It's been a wild ride but we've learned so much and will be able to incorporate this into our future.”

The couple said they look forward to being able to attend more events and set up in new places to still bring their BBQ to the community.

If anyone is interested in Roll-N-Smoke BBQ catering an event or setting up outside a business, contact them through their social media pages.