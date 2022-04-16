On April 5, the owners of local restaurant Roll-N-Smoke BBQ announced their plans to open a second location.
The new location will be named the Roll-N-Smoke Tavern, and will be located in the old Duke's Steakhouse building in the Daniel Boone Motor Inn. The restaurant will be serving brunch daily from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. including waffles, benedicts, a full fruit and yogurt bar and more, and will also have an updated dinner menu from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. featuring their signature pork, ribs, wings and some new items as well.
Owners said they are hoping to open by mid or late April, and said they will extend their hours of operation once they are fully staffed. Current hours at Roll-N-Smoke BBQ will be changing to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.