Next month, the UK North Fork Valley Community Health Center's Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Dental Outreach Program will be partnering with the Hazard McDonald's restaurant to provide no cost preventative dental care to any child between the ages of 0-13 during the entire month of January.

UK North Fork Valley Community Health Center Dental Outreach Director Nikki Stone said the mobile unit is a very important tool for the area and has helped local students for nearly 15 years.

“The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, we've had it since 2005, and there's only 50 of these in the world, so it's kind of a big deal to have one,” said Stone. Stone said that for approximately 15 years, program representatives have been going to schools throughout Perry County and surrounding counties to provide dental care for students. This year, said Stone, they were unable to do go to the schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they have been working on ways to still provide care while also following restrictions and guidelines.

Currently, Stone said, program officials are still parking at each school and are calling all the parents and telling them the locations and dates that they will be available. To make it easier on the parents and children, she said, they decided to choose a central location for one month and let people know about it.

“We just kind of had the idea that maybe if we were in one central location that most everybody knows, if we could be in one location for a whole month then maybe we could just get the word out,” said Stone. “When you've got kids,you're thinking of Happy Meals and all that, so we think a lot of people will stop by while they're out.”

She said their chosen location of McDonald's should be easily recognized by most parents.

In addition to helping provide a central location, Stone said this would also help McDonald's, which like many restaurants, have been impacted by the pandemic.

“We definitely want to help them out as well because this has been such a hard year,” said Stone, adding that she hopes many of the dental patients stop by for some food and help the restaurant workers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stone said there will be restrictions as far as how many people can be on site at a time. The mobile can serve one family at a time, she said. There can be multiple children from the same family, said Stone.

Although the pandemic has caused some issues and changes in the program, Stone said the UK North Fork Valley Community Health Center's Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Dental Outreach Program wants to continue helping children, especially during this time, and many of the program representatives have concerns about the potential damage that could have been done by not seeing the children as frequently as in previous years.

“We just feel real strongly that we have to do this partly because we've had so much success over the 15 years that the program has been here in bringing the tooth decay rates down because the kids have been able to do it year after year,” said Stone, adding that when the program first started in the area, Appalachian students had some of the worst dental statistics in the country, but those numbers have improved over the years as a result of the continuous care provided by the dental care program.

“When we started, the tooth decay rate was the second highest in the United States,” said Stone. “They were only second highest literally by one percentage point. So we had 68 percent untreated tooth decay in the elementary school kids in this area and the only state it was worse than that it was 69 percent and that was in the Alaskan Native American places where there were literally no dentists. It was really bad when we started and over the years every single year the decay rates have come down little by little.”

In total, Stone said, the dental decay rates have come down 23 percentage points less than the original start number.

Now that the pandemic has slowed the process down and limited the number of visits, Stone said they are worried about the decay that could come back.

“Last (school) year, we got stopped in mid-March so there were a lot of schools we didn't get to,” said Stone. “Those tooth decay rates can go back up pretty quickly. We're really concerned.”

Stone said any child between the ages of 0 and 13 are able to receive free service at the dental mobile. Available services will include preventive care services including exams, cleanings, fluoride varnish treatment, sealants and silver diamine fluoride.

The dental care mobile will be available throughout the entire month of January, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hazard McDonald's restaurant located on the bypass on Citizens Lane. To schedule an appointment, call, (606) 216-0261, or just walk up to the mobile and knock, then a program representative will provide instructions.