The Eastern Kentucky Ronald McDonald Care Mobile recently provided free dental care to local children.
The Care Mobile, which was parked at the McDonald's bypass in Hazard from July 12-14, provided free preventive dental care for children ages 0-12 years old. Services offered at the Care Mobile included dental exams, cleanings and fluoride treatments. Back-to-school dental exams were also available for pre-school, head start and kindergarten students.
Additionally, each child seen by the Care Mobile received a new toothbrush kit.
For more information about services and future events, call, (606) 439-1559.