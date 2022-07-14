7-14 Dental Care mobile.jpg

caption: Local school aged children were recently given the opportunity to receive free dental care in Hazard through the Eastern Kentucky Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.

The Eastern Kentucky Ronald McDonald Care Mobile recently provided free dental care to local children.

The Care Mobile, which was parked at the McDonald's bypass in Hazard from July 12-14, provided free preventive dental care for children ages 0-12 years old. Services offered at the Care Mobile included dental exams, cleanings and fluoride treatments. Back-to-school dental exams were also available for pre-school, head start and kindergarten students.

Additionally, each child seen by the Care Mobile received a new toothbrush kit.

For more information about services and future events, call, (606) 439-1559.

