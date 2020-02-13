This summer, Perry County families with school-aged children and/or children ready to begin school will have access to another resource that will help better prepare students for a school setting. Officials with the Perry County School District have announced that during the summer, Rosie the Readiness Bus will be visiting communities throughout Perry County to provide instructional opportunities to students.
Susie Sizemore and Missy Moore, instructional supervisors at Perry County Schools, said they are excited to see the students be presented with an opportunity like this.
“We’re very excited for Rosie to be going out in the community helping these kids,” said Sizemore.
The county, Moore said, has a lot of rural areas and some parents don’t have transportation, so children sometimes don’t have access to resources that will help them in school. Rosie, she said, would be a great way to help these families.
“We’re hoping that with Rosie the bus, we’ll be able to go to those places and reach kids that can’t get to some of the places we have Play and Learn groups and things like that,” said Moore.
This resource, school representatives said, was made possible through a partnership with Berea College Partners for Education and Save the Children, and will offer multiple benefits to students.
One of the ways the school plans to utilize Rosie, school officials said, is to support family and community engagement initiatives by stationing the bus at existing community events and prominent community locations to disseminate books to children and families and provide make-and-take literacy/school readiness resources on the bus. Hopefully, school officials said, the presence of Rosie at these pre-existing events will generate an excitement in the students and families.
School representatives also said they plan to use Rosie as a complement to existing Save the Children Play and Learn Groups and readiness programming to better reach families who may not be able to participate due to transportation challenges or other extenuating circumstances.
The school district is planning to use Rosie during the summer months to provide ongoing literacy and readiness activities and resources for children and families, said school officials. This will aid in the support the transition to Kindergarten, as well as prioritizing areas that do not have preschool available and providing students an educational outlet outside of school grounds. School officials said they are considering the use of the bus alongside the Summer Feeding Truck, because it would be an opportunity to provide meals and learning activities together in group setting.
In the coming weeks, school officials said, the bus will be taken to all Perry County schools. They said they are looking forward to seeing the students receive help through Rosie.
