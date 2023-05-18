On May 10, the Hazard Rotary Club presented $1,000 scholarships to four students during their weekly meeting. These scholarships are granted to students who plan to attend college and exhibit exceptional leadership, service, and academic achievement.

The recipients of the scholarships are:

• Abigail Herald, Cordia High School

• Kyle Naiper, Buckhorn High School

• Emma Pigman, Perry County Central

• Laura Adams, Hazard High School

According to Evelyn Wood, Rotary Club Scholarship chair, all four scholarship winners will be enrolling at Hazard Community and Technical College in the coming fall semester.

The funds allocated for these scholarships were generated through diligent fundraising efforts by the Rotary Club, despite the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have been organizing fundraisers even before the pandemic, and we had set aside funds because, due to the pandemic, we were unable to meet in person for an extended period,” Wood said. “Only recently have we been able to resume activities and plan future fundraisers. However, due to our responsible financial management over the years, we were able to utilize some of our reserves to provide scholarships for these deserving students," explained Woods.”