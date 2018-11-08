Rotary Day showcases career paths

Approximately 600 high school juniors from Hazard, Leslie County, Jackson, Buckhorn, Perry County, Owsley County and Knott County recently attended Rotary Day at Hazard Community and Technical College. During the event, HCTC personnel showed the students a number of available career paths. “Students appreciate the day to talk to faculty members,” said HCTC Public Relations Director Evelyn Woods. “Some students came here knowing their future career goals, many have not decided yet.” The event is coordinated by HCTC Admissions, but the Hazard Rotary Club pays for the students’ lunch.

 Hazard Herald photo by Destiny Caldwell

Recommended for you