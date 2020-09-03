After months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rudy's Bakery re-opened mid-August, and representatives of the restaurant said business has been very successful.

Initially, said Sara White, owner of Rudy's Bakery, the closure was rough on business, but they were able to work through the hit.

“The food supply where we do fresh every day was limited,” said White. “We couldn't get the supply of food that we needed where we do something different every day.”

At first, she said, they offered catering, but multiple weddings that were booked had to be cancelled due to limitations during the pandemic.

“We lost quite a bit of money during that time,” said White. “We managed to pay rent and managed to keep everything up while we were closed.

“We were closed for quite a long time. As a business owner, it was a very long time,” she said. “We probably wouldn't be open right now if it wasn't for the community around here and their support. It really has kept us from having to close completely.”

Since re-opening, White said, the show of community support has been amazing and she is very thankful for their business.

“It's really been eye-opening for me, because I work with the state police and you usually just see a lot of bad, so when people are really doing good and supporting each other and loving each other (it's nice),” said White. “Since we have re-opened it has been really, really busy. Really busy. We're doing fresh lunch every day.”

Currently, she said, the restaurant offers light lunches, consisting of various types of salads and sandwiches, and they also offer hot meals for dinner specials in the evenings. The hours of operation for Rudy's Bakery are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. To place an order, call, (606) 436-0431.