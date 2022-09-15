Houchens Industries and their Save a Lot stores presented a $45,000 check to help flood victims to the American Red Cross on Sept. 8.

“For about two weeks we had our cashiers get the customers involved raising money, $1 donations and $5 donations,” said Steve Stollings, division manager for Houchens Industries Save a Lot stores. The staff and customers, he said, raised $45,000 during those two weeks.

Many of the customers, said Stollings, were impacted by the flooding themselves, but still donated to help others.

“It was pretty special,” he said. “It was a big deal for us, great for our customers giving back.”

Stollings said he and Houchens Industries is thankful for the community’s support.

“We just really appreciate our community. Anything that we do to try to raise money to help out they always jump in and help us 100 percent,” he said.

Debbie Ranier, executive director of the American Red Cross in eastern Kentucky, said the American Red Cross will be using the donated funding to continue their efforts of immediately sheltering and feeding individuals, as well as helping people replenish their medications, glasses and more.

“It will be used directly to give assistance to families that were impacted by the recent flooding,” said Ranier. “The American Red Cross appreciates Houchens Industries’ generous gift to help those impacted by recent flooding.”