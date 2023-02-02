Each year, the Hazard Save A Lot stores provide customers with an opportunity to purchase food bags for families in need. This past holiday season, one of the Hazard locations collected more than 1,000 bags and matched it with a monetary donation benefitting local hospice center Bluegrass Care Navigators.

From the beginning of November 2022 up to Christmas Eve 2022, the cashiers at the Save A Lot located in the Grand Vue Plaza asked customers if they would like to donate an extra $5 to the hospice center patients by purchasing a food bag. For every bag collected corporate matched it with $1. The food and money were all donated to the Bluegrass Care Navigators hospice center in Hazard.

Save A Lot staff donated a $1,461 check to hospice on Jan. 27, and, during the holidays they delivered 1,461 bags of food totaling approximately 5,000 pounds.

Officials with the hospice center said they and their patients are very appreciative of the partnership and donations from Save A Lot.

“We’re so blessed,” said Chas Gayheart, associate director of philanthropy for Bluegrass Care Navigators. “We have the best people in our community.”

The partnership with Save A Lot, she said, is a great one and they are grateful to all the staff and customers. “They are such a blessing. I hope they and their customers realize what a difference they are making in people’s lives and their families who are already going through a tough time. They’re giving them something that I don’t think people even realize how important what they’re doing is.”

While delivering the food bags, Gayheart said, a CNA who has worked at the hospice center for 27 years took food boxes to patients at their homes and said many were in need and appreciative of the help. While delivering to one wife and caregiver of a patient, the woman was shocked and grateful to be able to pick what they wanted and needed, said Gayheart.

“She is so busy taking care of him she never gets to go to the grocery store, and when she does she doesn’t always get to go through and pick what she wants. She has to pick what they have to have, so this was the biggest blessing for her,” said Gayheart, stating that many of their patients and their families are in similar positions.

“People will never realize when they go through and give that extra $5 what they’re doing for families in our community,” Gayheart said. “It’s just amazing to me — heartbreaking — that people don’t realize when they give that $5 extra what it does for these families. They have no clue that they’re really genuinely making the biggest difference in their lives.”

Save A Lot officials said they are happy to help and thanked their customers for making the opportunity to do so possible.

“We provide the offer or plan of doing our food bags, but our customers are really what pushes this in the area because people are so generous,” said Billy Roberts, Grand Vue Plaza Save A Lot store manager. “We just have really great customers.”

Jason Smith, Save A Lot district manager, said the company wants to help local families as much as possible during hard times.

“It’s real exciting for us to know we can help people like that especially with what people are going through when having to go through hospice. Food should be the last thing they worry about,” said Smith.

From Feb. 1 until the first week of April both Hazard Save A Lot stores will be collecting food bags to donate to hospice for the annual Save A Lot Race Day, “Race Against Hunger.”