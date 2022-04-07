Save A Lot recently held their 27th annual Race Day on April 2. The event was held at Perry County Central High School and there was free admission into the race day. This year's Race Day event was in memory of Dougie Campbell and Tim Breeding, and the 2022 Race Day Ride for a Cure was in memory of Toni Draughn.

JD Litterall, Save A Lot district manager, said it was a great day for their event and he was happy with the success of it.

“We had a beautiful day for it,” he said. “The previous two years we had to shut it down, we weren't able to have it. I think people were excited just to get out and start participating again. We were very surprised but also very grateful at the turnout.”

The Race Day car show featured a variety of dirt cars, rat rods, karts, drag cars, classic cars, show cars, motorcycles and more.

The “Race Against Hunger” food drive was also held during the Race Day. During this, food and supplies were collected and will be donated to the Hospice Care Center of Hazard. Through the food drive, Literall said, more than 18,000 pounds of food were collectedn for the hospice center.

A cookout and benefit auction was held during the Race Day. Litterall said, in total, more than $33,000 was collected. All proceeds from the cookout and benefit auction will go to Pam Henson and Janet Noble.

The event, said Litterall, was made possible through the support of the community.

“It was a real good day and we couldn't have done it without our local businesses helping support this, and it's so important to continue just giving back to our community,” said Litterall. “We couldn't have done it without our local patrons.”