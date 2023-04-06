Each year a local grocery store participates in a company event to benefit families in the communities they serve.

Save A Lot’s 28th annual Race Day was held on April 1 at Perry County Central High School. The event included a cookout, food drive, benefit auction and carshow. This year’s event benefitted two individuals and was held in memory of two others.

The car show featured several dirt cars, rat rods, karts, side-by-sides, drag cars, classic cars, show cars, motorcycles and more. All proceeds from the benefit auction — $24,707 in total — went to Harold Harkins and Dennis Helton. The Race Against Hunger Food Drive collected food and supplies that will be donated to the Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice Center.

This year’s Race Day was held in memory of Aaron “Mick” Crawford and Gabriel Hensley, two eastern Kentuckians who passed away as a result of the July 2022 flooding. Both individuals helped others during the flood and lost their lives. Crawford was a Knott County Central High School student, and Hensley was a Perry County miner and father of five.

Billy Roberts, manager of the Grand Vue Plaza Save A Lot store, said that, when COVID-19 hit, they didn’t get to operate as they normally do or hold the event in the same manner, so they were glad to return to their typical setup this year.

“This year, we’re back to regular hours and we can mingle a little bit and help more people,” said Roberts.

This year, Roberts said, Race Day was even better than the previous year’s.

“I think this year’s event has went really well. It’s better than last year’s,” said Roberts.

Roberts said the company loves having the Race Day event and helping their community. “

We love having this. We always do it for two special people,” said Roberts. This year, he said, the event will benefit Harkins and Helton.

Race Day, said Roberts, is an important part of the community now.

“I think if we didn’t hold this every year I think it would hurt us because that’s what we’re getting known for - helping in our community and working in our community and putting back in our community,” he said.