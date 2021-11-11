On Nov. 3, both of the Hazard Save A Lot locations held grand re-opening ribbon cutting ceremonies.

JD Litterall, Save A Lot district manager, said this was a company-wide measure being done in phases, and all Save A Lot stores were getting upgrades.

“We’ve already done it in several locations and it’s really done well, and people have been impressed,” said Litterall.

Among the changes made, he said, were newly-painted interiors and exteriors; newly-installed lights; new display cases; and rearranging the stores.

“It’s been quite a while before we refreshened everything so we felt it was an important part of change,” said Litterall. “I think we’re cleaner now where it’s fresh paint. Just more inviting, and it’s a good thing.”

The community, he said, is very supportive of the new look, and many prominent leaders attended, including representatives of the Hazard Police Department, various fire departments and the Perry County Fiscal Court. Litterall said he was very appreciative of this support.

“I just appreciate all that they’ve done,” he said. “They all showed up big.”

Overall, said Litterall, this make-over was a way for the company to give back to the community and provide a nicer, more appealing place to shop.

“We’re trying to give back to the community. We refreshed, changed just to give back to the community,” said Litterall.